MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City beats Manchester United on penalties to win Community Shield

The game exploded into life in the final 10 minutes as Alejandro Garnacho gave United the lead but Bernardo Silva levelled before City edged a marathon shoot-out.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 21:56 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Savio with teammates celebrate after winning the Community Shield.
Manchester City’s Savio with teammates celebrate after winning the Community Shield. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Savio with teammates celebrate after winning the Community Shield. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Premier League champion Manchester City beat FA Cup winner Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday after the traditional season curtain-raiser finished level at 1-1.

Erik ten Hag’s team looked on course to repeat ita shock victory over City in the FA Cup final when Alejandro Garnacho put United ahead after 82 minutes, but City midfielder Bernardo Silva netted a minute from time to send the match to penalties.

City defender Manuel Akanji scored the decisive spot-kick for after Silva had earlier missed in the shootout. United centre back Jonny Evans and winger Jadon Sancho failed to convert their penalties in the shootout.

United thought it had taken the lead soon after halftime when captain Bruno Fernandes beat goalkeeper Ederson with a stunning finish from distance, but the effort was disallowed for offside.

Also read | Indian Super League 2024-25 season to kick off on September 13

Substitute Garnacho ran through the City defence to slide the ball into the bottom corner of the net before Silva converted Oscar Bobb’s from close range to send the game to a shootout.

City won the trophy for the first time since 2019 to end a run of defeats in Community Shield matches, following losses to Arsenal last season, Liverpool in 2022 and Leicester City in 2021.

City’s England players Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones as well as Spain midfielder Rodri were unavailable for selection, leading manager Pep Guardiola to field an unfamiliar line-up with four academy players starting.

Its young side dominated possession after a slow start, however, with United’s sloppy play handing the first chance of the game to youngster James McAtee who struck the post.

City begin its quest for a fifth consecutive title Premier League title at Chelsea on Aug. 18, while United start its campaign at home to Fulham on Friday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

Community Shield

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: What happens if Vinesh Phogat wins CAS appeal asking for joint-silver medal? 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City beats Manchester United on penalties to win Community Shield
    Reuters
  3. Reetika Hooda reaches quarterfinals in 76kg at Paris Olympics, to face top-seed next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict deferred to August 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester City beats Manchester United on penalties to win Community Shield
    Reuters
  2. Manchester City starts season with first piece of silverware
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Man United: Why was there no extra time in the FA Community Shield 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spurs signs Solanke from Bournemouth on a record sale
    Reuters
  5. MCI 1-1 MUN (7-6) Highlights, FA Community Shield 2024 Final: Manchester City beats Manchester United in penalty shootout to clinch title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: What happens if Vinesh Phogat wins CAS appeal asking for joint-silver medal? 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City beats Manchester United on penalties to win Community Shield
    Reuters
  3. Reetika Hooda reaches quarterfinals in 76kg at Paris Olympics, to face top-seed next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict deferred to August 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment