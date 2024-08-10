MagazineBuy Print

Indian Super League 2024-25 season to kick off on September 13

The ISL 2024-25 season will officially begin on September 13, 2024, marking the start of the league 132 days after the previous season ended on May 4. 

Published : Aug 10, 2024 20:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after beating Mumbai City FC in the last league match and winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Shield, at Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, Monday, April 15, 2024.
Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after beating Mumbai City FC in the last league match and winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Shield, at Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, Monday, April 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after beating Mumbai City FC in the last league match and winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Shield, at Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, Monday, April 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season will officially begin on September 13, 2024, marking the start of the league 132 days after the previous season ended on May 4. 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will start the season as the reigning ISL Shield holders. The Mariners topped the league last season with a league-high 48 points to win their first League Shield.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC is the reigning ISL Cup Winner, having defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the ISL Cup final last season to secure their second Cup title.

Where to watch ISL 2024-25?

All the matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema.

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

