Indian Super League 2024-25 season to kick off on September 13

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season will officially begin on September 13, 2024, marking the start of the league 132 days after the previous season ended on May 4.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will start the season as the reigning ISL Shield holders. The Mariners topped the league last season with a league-high 48 points to win their first League Shield.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC is the reigning ISL Cup Winner, having defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the ISL Cup final last season to secure their second Cup title.

Where to watch ISL 2024-25?

All the matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema.