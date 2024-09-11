MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC announces full squad with Panagiotis Dilmperis as head coach, team list, foreign signings

The Shers will start their ISL campaign against Kerala Blasters on September 15 in Kochi and will play their first home game on 20th September at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 15:58 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis (L) with captain Luca Majcen (2nd L) and players Mushaga Bakenga and Vinit Rai (R) during Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day, in Kolkata.
Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis (L) with captain Luca Majcen (2nd L) and players Mushaga Bakenga and Vinit Rai (R) during Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis (L) with captain Luca Majcen (2nd L) and players Mushaga Bakenga and Vinit Rai (R) during Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab FC, the only representative from North India in India’s top-flight football league announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, their second season after being promoted to ISL last year.

The Shers will start their ISL campaign against Kerala Blasters on September 15 in Kochi and will play their first home game on 20th September at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Head Coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis, has picked a squad, which has a balance of youth and experience. Luka Majcen, Mushaga Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, Ivan Novoselec, Asmir Suljic and Filip Mrzljak are the foreign signings of the squad.

The new Indian signings include Vinit Rai, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Muheet Shabir, Nihal Sudeesh (on loan) and Likmabam Rakesh Singh (on loan). Mohammed Suhail F. and Shami Singamayum from the academy have been promoted to the senior side, which already has Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen and Ayush Deshwal from the academy.

Speaking on the announcement Head Coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis said, “We have named a squad that can challenge for the top spots in the league this season. The foreign signings have plenty of experience and we have an exciting pool of Indian players. We have also maintained the core of our Indian players from last season. Our pre-season has been good, and we hope we start our season well and perform to our best capacity.”

The Head Coach will be supported by Assistant Coach Konstantinos Katsaras and Indian Assistant Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty along with Papaioannou Ioannis as the Strength and Conditioning Coach and Manish Timsina as the Goalkeeping Coach.

Punjab FC Squad for Indian Super League 2024-25 (Jersey Numbers in Bracket)
Goalkeepers: Ravi Kumar (1), Muheet Shabir (78), Ayush Deshwal (47)
Defenders: Khaiminthang Lhungdim (12), Melroy Assisi (14), Likmabam Rakesh Meitei (On Loan) (26), Tekcham Abhishek Singh (27), Ivan Novoselec (Croatia) (33), Nitesh Darjee (45), Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei (74)
Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu (4), Ricky John Shabong (6), Samuel Kynshi Lyndoh (11), Vinit Rai (16), Manglenthang Kipgen (17), Ashis Pradhan (23), Filip Mrzljak (Croatia) (24), Shami Singamayum (25)
Forwards: Asmir Suljic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) (7), Mushagalusa Bakenga (Norway) (9), Ezequiel Vidal (Argentina) (10), Mohammed Suhail F. (29), Leon Augustine (31), Ninthoinganba Meetei (44), Nihal Sudeesh (On Loan) (77), Luka Majcen (Slovenia) (99)
Coaching and Support Staff:
Head Coach: Panagiotis Dilmperis; Assistant Coach: Konstantinos Katsaras; Indian Assistant Coach: Sankarlal Chakraborty; Strength & Conditioning Coach: Papaioannou Ioannis; Goalkeeping Coach: Manish Timsina; Team Doctor: Dr. Sidak Dhillon Physiotherapist: Levin Vinod; Team Manager: Kashif Kamran

