In a dramatic turnaround, NorthEast United FC emerged victorious in the 133rd Durand Cup, defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a heart-stopping final. After trailing 0-2 at halftime, the team engineered a stunning comeback, levelling the score 2-2 in regular time before securing the title with a 4-3 penalty shootout win. NorthEast United thus finished the tournament unbeaten with six consecutive victories.

The team’s owner, renowned actor and producer John Abraham, captured the relief and joy of their achievement. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel, and we proved it! Congratulations to the entire team and the staff. I am just a representative standing here talking on their behalf. The real heroes are the staff, the coach, the players, and everyone involved in making this team,” John said.

“Big congratulations to the team for making this happen. Also, to those fans who stood by us and supported us through thick and thin... Thank you so much!”

John embraced coach Juan Pedro Benali, the mastermind behind the triumph, while celebrating alongside the players and coaching staff.

“The feeling of winning the Durand Cup has not yet sunk in. This is just a lesson for all to never give up, to hold on to the team and support the team, not just in winning times but even when we are losing,” John reflected.

Although the victory came later than expected, it must have brought him the long-awaited joy he had sought since pooling his resources into the franchise in 2014. His investment seemed to stem from a desire to fulfill his unachieved dream of playing for his country. John was also drawn to the unique distinction of owning a club that represents an entire region — the eight NorthEastern states — rather than just a single city or state.

All smiles: Actor and owner of the NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), John Abraham, celebrates with coach Juan Pedro Benali after their team won the Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“It is a proud moment for all of us at the football club. It is the first trophy the club has won, and we would like to dedicate this trophy to all our fans,” said the club’s CEO, Mandar Tamhane. “We are a club that represents eight states, not just one state or one city. It’s a big responsibility for us when we represent our fans. This victory is for the fans; they deserve it for supporting the club through highs and lows. It’s the first victory, and it’s very special.”

The arrival of Benali in 2023 provided NorthEast United with the right tactician to build a team capable of competing against the giants of Indian football. Before this, the club’s best performance had been reaching the ISL playoffs twice, once in the 2018-2019 season under Dutch coach Eelco Schatorrie and then in 2020-21 under Khalid Jamil. The club has been plagued by frequent changes at the top, with Benali being the 12th coach in 10 seasons. During this time, the team has undergone 14 coaching changes, with Jamil stepping in on three occasions.

Roughly three seasons after its formation, NorthEast United FC had launched its first youth development initiative in partnership with Shillong United FC, unveiling the Centre of Excellence (CoE). This programme was designed to scout talent from the region and provide year-round training, education, and competition. However, the initiative fizzled out due to various challenges. The club later acknowledged its failure to sustain talent development efforts over the years and launched a second initiative this year to revive the tradition of scouting young players from the NorthEast.

Among the club’s local talents is Parthib Gogoi, a promising young forward selected by coach Benali last season. Gogoi, who began his career with the AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows, is progressing well. He had one goal and one assist in this Durand Cup.

Despite his success, there are still few players who can claim NorthEast United FC as the birthplace of their footballing careers. The club’s recent Durand Cup win could serve as a catalyst for greater investment in youth development.

Moment of jubilation: NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh celebrates after winning the Durand Cup 2024 final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Recognising the need for fresh talent, Benali expanded his search to the southern regions of India, resulting in the arrival of players like Muthu Mayakkannan and more game time for Jithin M.S. These signings have since become pivotal members of the team’s midfield. With his rich international experience, Benali persuaded the club’s management to make key adjustments to strengthen the squad, positioning NorthEast United FC to compete with the best.

“In this moment, the team is in the building process. It is growing, and we have a lot of new players, better players with their experience. We think slowly, slowly there is a progression, and the players will start to understand the football we want for the team,” Benali tried to put things in perspective. “You know, football is beautiful. It is easy to plan on the board, it is easy in training, but you need to go to the field and put what you have in mind — what you have been working on. And who better than Mohun Bagan to play against and see where we are? That’s how we start to excel,” Benali said about how the team was shaping up for the season.

NorthEast United narrowly missed out on a knockout berth in the previous ISL season. Still, Benali believes the upcoming season would offer the perfect opportunity to implement the extensive planning and team-building efforts.

“We need to be more stable. This is why we tried to keep as many players as possible and not make a lot of changes in the team.

“This was also the management’s and the owner’s idea. I am happy for it,” Benali said.

The decision to maintain the core has paid off, and Benali hopes the squad can sustain this consistency in the ISL, which now presents its greatest challenge.

