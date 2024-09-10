Expained: Can Anwar Ali appeal his 4-month ban by AIFF?

Three days before the new Indian Super League (ISL) season kicks off, India international Anwar Ali, who made a sensational switch from Mohun Bagan to East Bengal last month, was handed a four-month sporting sanction by the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Players’ Status Committee (PSC).

Anwar had terminated his loan deal with Mohun Bagan Super Giant with four years left to run on his deal and opted to complete a permanent transfer to cross-town rival East Bengal from Delhi FC.

Last month, the AIFF Players’ Status Committee found the termination of the contract with Bagan ‘without a just cause’, after the ISL Shield winner maintained that the move was illegal.

East Bengal and Delhi FC have also been slapped with a two-window transfer ban, while Anwar, East Bengal and Delhi FC have been ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 12.9 crore to Mohun Bagan.

What is the next step for Anwar Ali and East Bengal?

According to Article 51 of the AIFF constitution, the 24-year-old center-back can now appeal the sanction to the AIFF Appeal Committee, which will hear decisions passed by the Players’ Status Committee concerning the eligibility of players.

In point four of Article 51, it states that the ‘decisions pronounced by the Appeal Committee shall be final and binding on all parties.’

If the Appeal Committee upholds the decision, the player then can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

When can Anwar Ali play next?

Anwar can only play football at the end of his four-month-long ban and when the Rs.12.9 crore fine is paid in its entirety to Mohun Bagan. Anwar will not also be allowed to play for India too until the matter is resolved.

Has there been previous instances?

In 2019, now-defunct Pune City FC and Spanish footballer Nestor Gordillo were handed a two-window transfer ban along with an Rs. 5 lakh fine and a fourth-month playing ban, respectively, by the PSC.

Gordillo signed a pre-contract with Pune City FC, despite having a year left to run on his contract with now-defunct Chennai City FC.

Nestor appealed to the AIFF Appeal Committee but the Committee ruled in favour of Chennai City.