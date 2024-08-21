Durand Cup 2024: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey requests Mamata Banerjee to bring back matches to Kolkata

In a letter sent on Wednesday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reinstate the Durand Cup 2024 matches back to Kolkata.

“In my capacity as the President of the AIFF, I earnestly urge your office to take all necessary steps and measures to ensure that the Durand Cup matches be held in Kolkata as scheduled,” the letter read.

The derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, that was scheduled to be held on August 18, was cancelled due to security concerns. That day, fans of the city’s ‘Big Three’ - East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan SC - took to the streets to demand justice for the victim in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case.

After the derby did not take place, Jamshedpur was reported to be one of the options to host Kolkata’s remaining Durand Cup matches.

“I have received numerous appeals from not just the supporters of participating teams but also football fans across the world requesting the reinstatement of the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata,” the letter further read.

On Wednesday, the three Kolkata clubs addressed media in a joint press conference and urged the organisers of the ongoing tournament to bring it back to the city.