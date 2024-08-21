MagazineBuy Print

Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal: Can Anwar Ali play for EBFC in Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

East Bengal, which is the second most-successful side in the tournament with 16 titles, was assured a spot in the final eight after it got a point from the abandoned Kolkata derby.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 17:29 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Anwar Ali has travelled with the team and has practised at the Meghalaya Football Association Ground under head coach Carles Cuadrat on the eve of the match.
Anwar Ali has travelled with the team and has practised at the Meghalaya Football Association Ground under head coach Carles Cuadrat on the eve of the match.


East Bengal will look to continue its pursuit of winning its first silverware of the 2024-25 season when it faces Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2024 in Shillong on Wednesday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE HERE: East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong LIVE SCORE

The Red-and-Gold Brigade, who are the second most-successful side in the tournament with 16 titles, were assured a spot in the final eight after they got a point from the abandoned Kolkata derby, against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on August 18.

East Bengal comes into the match after a 2-3 loss to Turkmen side Altyn Asyr in the AFC Champions League 2 preliminary round match and the question in most fans from the club would be whether the club will have India centre-back Anwar Ali available for the match.

Anwar, who spent the previous season on loan at Mohun Bagan from Delhi FC, completed a permanent transfer to arch-rival East Bengal, after receiving a No Objection Certificate from the Player Status Committee of the All India Football Federation, on August 11.

The 23-year-old has played 22 times for India, winning the Tri-Nations tournament, the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship with the Blue Tigers last year.

ALSO READ: East Bengal announces signing Anwar Ali on five-year deal before Kolkata derby

For the Mariners last season, he played 26 times, scoring thrice and assisting once while winning the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield, his first-ever trophy with an ISL club and the first Shield for Mohun Bagan.

Will Anwar Ali play in East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong at Durand Cup 2024?

Anwar Ali has travelled with the team and has practised at the Meghalaya Football Association Ground under head coach Carles Cuadrat on the eve of the match.

While his availability was subject to his official joining and medical in the previous two matches, against Altyn Asyr and Mohun Bagan (which was abandoned), he seems very much ready to begin his stint with the Red-and-Gold in Meghalaya this evening.

However, it remains to be seen whether the club has registered him for Durand Cup, with no official confirmation available from the club yet, on this issue.

