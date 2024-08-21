Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Highlights: SLFC 2-1 EBFC, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, Figo nets winner, East Bengal out

Match preview

East Bengal, the runner-up in the last edition of the Durand Cup, will look to improve on its previous performance this year when it faces Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinals, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, on Wednesday.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade was supposed to play its final Group stage match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on August 18, but the match was abandoned due to ‘lack of adequate security’. As a result, both teams were awarded a point each, with East Bengal qualifying as one of the two best second-placed teams.

East Bengal has 16 Durand Cup titles under it belt, second only to city rival Mohun Bagan, which has won the prestigious trophy 17 times.

East Bengal will come into the knockout tie after a 3-2 loss against Turkmenistan side Altyn Asyr FC in the Preliminary 1 tie of the AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two).