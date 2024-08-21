MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2024: Figo winner stuns East Bengal as resolute Shillong Lajong secures semis place

East Bengal struggled to get its organisation in the attacking zone right despite having a greater share of ball possession.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 22:28 IST , KOLKATA - 3 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Figo Syndai celebrates scoring the winning goal for Shillong Lajong, against East Bengal, in the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.
Figo Syndai celebrates scoring the winning goal for Shillong Lajong, against East Bengal, in the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
infoIcon

Figo Syndai celebrates scoring the winning goal for Shillong Lajong, against East Bengal, in the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Shillong Lajong FC got past a tentative East Bengal FC 2-1 in the second quarterfinal of the 133rd Durand Cup to secure a semifinal berth.

The match played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong saw the host take an early lead through the Brazilian forward Marcos Rudwere and protected the lone goal advantage till late in the fourth quarter when East Bengal found the equaliser through a beautiful volley from Nandhakumar Sekar.

The home side, though, regrouped quickly and regained the lead in the 83rd minute when substitute Figo Syndai tapped home to finish a well-orchestrated attack.

Still in the middle of its pre-season, East Bengal struggled to get its organisation in the attacking zone right despite having a greater share of ball possession (over 60 per cent).

Egged on by a partisan crowd, Shillong Lajong showed a better conversion rate and created the decisive openings to get the win. Shillong Lajong could well have won by a bigger margin had Rudware not seen his 20th-minute header from a Hardy Nongbri freekick coming off the crosspiece.

East Bengal made some incursions in the Lajong FC box but its attackers couldn’t produce the sharpness needed to outsmart the latter’s defence, especially its towering goalkeeper, Manas Dubey.

Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal - As it happened

East Bengal’s tentativeness in the attack also stemmed from the fact that its forwards like Dimitrios Diamantakos and Cleiton Silva were not able to perform to their true potential. The inadequate pre-season training, the aspect that the East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat had mentioned prior to the start of the tournament, was telling of the red-and-gold brigade’s ability to come together as a cohesive unit.

Nandhakumar seemed to be the lone warrior in the East Bengal attack showing the desired fitness and he got the equaliser in the 77th minute following the arrival of P.V. Vishnu, who made a darting run on the left to release the former with the opportunity.

Shillong Lajong seemed to have prepared well under its Spanish coach Jose Hevia as the I-League team, which had pipped another ISL side FC Goa in the group stage before booking a quarterfinal berth, continued to show good balance between attack and defence to decisively end the challenge of mighty East Bengal.

Shillong Lajong FC now travels to Kolkata to meet the Guwahati-based NorthEast United FC for an interesting clash of the two regional rivals in the first semifinal match scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

A couple of strikes in the second half helped NorthEast United FC get the better of Indian Army FT 2-0 and book its place in the semifinals. The match at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar saw the opening session ending barren before NorthEast United came alive in the second half to end the valiant defence of the Indian Army.

Spaniards Nestor Albiach and Guillermo Fernandez found the target once each in the 52nd and 73rd minutes to secure the win for the Highlanders.

The results:
Quarterfinal 1 (Kokrajhar): NorthEast United FC 2 (Nestor Albiach 52, Guillermo Fernandez 73) bt Indian Army FT 0.
Quarterfinal 2 (Shillong): Shillong Lajong FC 2 (Marcos Rudwere 8, Figo Syndai 83) bt Emami East Bengal FC 1 (Nandhakumar Sekar 77)

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Shillong Lajong /

Durand Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: New teams, new format make for challenging fight for title
    Santadeep Dey
  2. R Sridhar named Afghanistan assistant coach for New Zealand, South Africa matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Highlights: SLFC 2-1 EBFC, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, Figo nets winner, East Bengal out
    Team Sportstar
  4. U-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024: Sainath Pardhi wins bronze; four Indian women wrestlers in finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL highlights, 1st Test, Day 1: England 22/0 at stumps after bowling Sri Lanka for 236
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Figo winner stuns East Bengal as resolute Shillong Lajong secures semis place
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Subroto Cup 2024: Two more teams get disqualified for fielding overage players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal’s Nandhakumar Sekar displays support for women in T-shirt message
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal bows out after shock loss to Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: New teams, new format make for challenging fight for title
    Santadeep Dey
  2. R Sridhar named Afghanistan assistant coach for New Zealand, South Africa matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Highlights: SLFC 2-1 EBFC, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, Figo nets winner, East Bengal out
    Team Sportstar
  4. U-17 World Wrestling Championships 2024: Sainath Pardhi wins bronze; four Indian women wrestlers in finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL highlights, 1st Test, Day 1: England 22/0 at stumps after bowling Sri Lanka for 236
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment