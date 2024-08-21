MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal’s Nandhakumar Sekar displays support for women in T-shirt message

After scoring East Bengal’s equaliser in the Durand Cup quarterfinal match, Nandhakumar raised his shirt to display a message in support of the continued protests in Kolkata around the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 21:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11).
| Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra
infoIcon

File image of East Bengal FC player Nandha Kumar (11). | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

East Bengal footballer Nandhakumar Sekar extended his support for women during his team’s Durand Cup 2024 match against Shillong Lajong on Wednesday.

After scoring the team’s equaliser in the quarterfinal match in the 78th minute, the winger raised his shirt to display the message ‘Respect women’ inscribed on his undershirt.

The message comes on the back of continued protests in the city of Kolkata after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College earlier this month.

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC supporters took to the streets last Sunday in a show of solidarity. The Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium was abandoned on the same day, fearing potential security concerns.

