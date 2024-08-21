MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?

The Durand Cup 2024 knockout stages got underway on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 20:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan is the defending Durand Cup champion.
Mohun Bagan is the defending Durand Cup champion. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan is the defending Durand Cup champion. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

The Durand Cup 2024 knockout stages matches are underway with the quarterfinal stages.

There will be no extra time in the knockout stages of the competition therefore if the teams remain unseparated after the regulation 90 minutes, the matches will go to penalties.

NorthEast United beat Indian Army 2-0 to reach the semifinal, while Shillong Lajong beat East Bengal 2-1 in the second quarterfinal.

The other last eight matches are Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters.

Since 2023 edition, there have been no extra-time in the knockout stages of the Durand Cup.

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2024 /

Durand Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for brief County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 226/9; Rathnayake falls for 72; Bashir picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha government felicitates Olympic bronze-winning Indian men’s hockey team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Highlights: SLFC 2-1 EBFC, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, Figo nets winner, East Bengal out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Subroto Cup 2024: Two more teams get disqualified for fielding overage players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal’s Nandhakumar Sekar displays support for women in T-shirt message
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal bows out after shock loss to Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey requests Mamata Banerjee to bring back matches to Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for brief County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 226/9; Rathnayake falls for 72; Bashir picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha government felicitates Olympic bronze-winning Indian men’s hockey team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Highlights: SLFC 2-1 EBFC, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, Figo nets winner, East Bengal out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment