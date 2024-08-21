Durand Cup 2024: Is there extra-time in knockout matches?

The Durand Cup 2024 knockout stages matches are underway with the quarterfinal stages.

There will be no extra time in the knockout stages of the competition therefore if the teams remain unseparated after the regulation 90 minutes, the matches will go to penalties.

NorthEast United beat Indian Army 2-0 to reach the semifinal, while Shillong Lajong beat East Bengal 2-1 in the second quarterfinal.

The other last eight matches are Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters.

Since 2023 edition, there have been no extra-time in the knockout stages of the Durand Cup.