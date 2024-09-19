MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Super League Kerala: Calicut FC forward Gani hopes his SLK goals will take him back to the ISL

For three years, till last season, he was with NorthEast United FC and before that with Hyderabad FC in the ISL. He was also with Pune City when it played the ISL earlier and with Mohammedan Sporting, the league’s newcomer this season, a few years ago.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 21:14 IST , KOZHIKODE - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Calicut FC’s Gani Nigam (left) gave defenders a harrowing time with his spurts in the Super League Kerala.
Calicut FC’s Gani Nigam (left) gave defenders a harrowing time with his spurts in the Super League Kerala. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
infoIcon

Calicut FC’s Gani Nigam (left) gave defenders a harrowing time with his spurts in the Super League Kerala. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Ten years ago, Gani Ahammed Nigam and Malappuram’s MSP HSS came close to pulling off a big upset in the Subroto Cup international junior football tournament. With Gani scoring a goal late in the first half, MSP led 2-0 and almost close to shocking Brazil’s Colegio Estadul Santo Antonio (St. Antony’s School) in the under-17 final.

The Brazilian side somehow managed to win the title, with a goal in the last kick of the match that levelled the score 2-2 and carried the final to the tie-breaker.

“The Subroto Cup final was the turning point of my life. I scored seven goals in that tournament and that made me look at football seriously as a career,” said Gani, the Calicut FC forward, in a chat with The Hindu here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, from Nadapuram in Kozhikode, is now looking for more such turning points in his life.

ALSO READ | Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC

With three goals from as many matches, Gani is in fine form in the ongoing Super League Kerala (SLK) and he feels more such strikes here will help him return to the Indian Super League soon.

“I think I’m getting my goal-scoring form back. If I get a good offer in the ISL’s January transfer window, I will go,” said Gani who has been with many ISL teams, mainly as a winger, earlier.

For three years, till last season, he was with NorthEast United FC and before that with Hyderabad FC in the ISL. He was also with Pune City when it played the ISL earlier and with Mohammedan Sporting, the league’s newcomer this season, a few years ago.

Gani took to football at nine at the Kadathanad Raja FA academy close to his house. After five years there, he moved to the MSP School where he was moulded into a fine player. And like every player in the Malappuram area, he has played a lot of sevens.

“I played my first sevens with seniors at 17. You throw away your inhibitions when you play sevens, your decision-making skills improve because the ground is so small, you have to take quick decisions,” explained Gani.

“But nowadays sevens does not even look like football, its has become very rough, there is a lot of kicking, elbowing and fighting. It looks scary, you could get injured. I think it changed a lot in the last couple of years but I don’t understand why because fans enjoy good, clean football.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Super League Kerala /

ISL /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super League Kerala: Calicut FC forward Gani hopes his SLK goals will take him back to the ISL
    Stan Rayan
  2. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Bayern Munich to rename street next to Allianz Arena after Beckenbauer
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Super League Kerala: Calicut FC forward Gani hopes his SLK goals will take him back to the ISL
    Stan Rayan
  2. Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Holder India faces Bangladesh in its SAFF U17 Championship opener
    PTI
  4. ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC’s Luka Majcen ruled out for 6-8 weeks after Rahul KP tackle
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super League Kerala: Calicut FC forward Gani hopes his SLK goals will take him back to the ISL
    Stan Rayan
  2. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Bayern Munich to rename street next to Allianz Arena after Beckenbauer
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment