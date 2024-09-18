MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish

Starting the season without its departing captain Joao Victor, Hyderabad FC is expected to do worse than last season unless Thangboi Singto comes up a tight tactical plan moving forward.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Karthik Mudaliar
Despite the poor showing last season, the new owners have backed Thangboi Singto to rebuild the squad from scratch.
Hyderabad FC, now salvaged financially by new owner BC Jindal group, is eligible to play in the Indian Super League (ISL). However, the situation on the pitch is still expected to be dire with an extremely young and inexperienced squad in place.

During the previous ownership, the club accumulated plenty of unpaid wages for its players, staff and higher management officials.

It was slapped with multiple transfer bans from FIFA and the departure of players from its first-team squad last season, where it finished at the bottom with just eight points and one win.

It was also forced to pull out from Durand Cup 2024 at the last moment since it couldn’t assemble an 18-member squad.

Starting the season without its captain Joao Victor, who helped it win the ISL, the club is expected to do worse than last season unless its coach Thangboi Singto comes up with a tight tactical plan moving forward.

Thangboi Singto to rebuild

After winning the ISL Cup, coach Manolo Marquez left the club before the 2023-24 season, Singto had big shoes to fill, but he had more problems to deal with on the field.

Thangboi Singto during a pre-match press conference for Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
Singto only had one foreign player, Victor, for the rest of the season leading an inexperienced Indian squad. Despite the poor showing last season, the new owners have backed Singto to rebuild the squad from scratch.

Until the club pays off its dues and gets the transfer bans lifted, it will have to rely on free transfers and finding young Indian talents, so scouting for the future will be Singto and Co’s top priority.

Expected finish - 13th

It is safe to say that Hyderabad FC has by far the weakest squad out of all the teams and is expected to finish last this season. It would aim to try and get more points than last season (8) to show progress and ensure its fans that the club is moving in the right direction.

Hyderabad would be focussing on the fairly distant future at the moment and hence it is expected to have a couple of rocky seasons ahead.

Players to watch out for

Alex Saji

The 24-year-old defender has been handed the captain’s armband this season and has remained loyal to the club despite its disappointing finish last season.

Saji debuted for the club in January but has solidified his presence at the back since. Saji played 10 matches last season and also assisted a goal.

Alex Saji in action for Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
“As a team, everybody is young and wants to learn. Everybody is trying to give their best. Everybody wants to show their potential, whatever they have,” said an excited Saji in a pre-season press conference.

Abdul Rabeeh

Another player that caught the eye last season was Rabeeh on the right flank. The winger used his quick feet and creativity to flourish in the final third and created the most chances for Singto’s side last season while registering an assist to his name.

Transfer rating - N/A

Hyderabad FC full squad
Goalkeepers: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Aaryan Saroha
Defenders: Muhammed Rafi, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji ©, Suresh Singh, Vijay Marandi, Laldanmawia
Midfielders: Lalchungnuna Chhangte, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Ramhlunchhunga, Abdul Rabeeh
Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Amosa Lalnundanga, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Amon Lepcha, Cris Sherpa, Joseph Sunny

