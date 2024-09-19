MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC

Anwar had unilaterally terminated his four-year loan contract at Mohun Bagan in July and signed a permanent contract with East Bengal on a five-year deal from Delhi FC.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 20:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Anwar Ali available for the match against Kerala Blasters on September 22
Anwar Ali available for the match against Kerala Blasters on September 22 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Anwar Ali available for the match against Kerala Blasters on September 22 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India defender Anwar Ali, on Thursday, got interim relief from the Player Status Committee (PSC) of the All India Football Federation, allowing him to play for East Bengal this season.

A decision on the fine for Anwar and transfer bans for East Bengal and Delhi FC – is expected around September 30.

“Yes, the player was given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) half an hour ago and he is free to play for his current club,” Sarim Naved, Anwar’s lawyer told Sportstar after the proceedings.

Anwar, 24, had unilaterally terminated his four-year loan contract at Mohun Bagan Super Giant in July and signed a permanent contract with East Bengal on a five-year deal from Delhi FC.

Mohun Bagan, however, had appealed the move as it considered it ‘without a just cause’.

The PSC agreed with the complaint and slapped a Rs.12.90 crore fine for the centre-back, and a two-window transfer ban for East Bengal and Delhi FC.

ALSO READ | Super League Kerala: Calicut FC forward Gani hopes his SLK goals will take him back to the ISL

On September 13, the Delhi High Court quashed the order over a lack of detailed reasoning to the aggrieved parties and asked the PSC to revisit the proceedings.

The latest development, with the meetings starting on Tuesday, ended with Anwar getting the NOC two days later.

Anwar, who has played 23 times for India, has not featured in this domestic season so far, with his last appearance coming in National team colours, against Syria on September 9, in the Intercontinental Cup 2024.

While he was named in East Bengal’s official Indian Super League (ISL) squad, he remained absent from the team-list for its opening game against Bengaluru FC on September 14, which the Kolkata-based outfit lost 0-1.

Thursday’s decision however makes him available for the match against Kerala Blasters on September 22.

Anwar has played for FC Goa and Mohun Bagan in the ISL so far, winning the Durand Cup and the ISL Shield with the Mariners last season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Anwar Ali /

Indian Super League /

All India Football Federation /

East Bengal /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Super League Kerala: Calicut FC forward Gani hopes his SLK goals will take him back to the ISL
    Stan Rayan
  3. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Bayern Munich to rename street next to Allianz Arena after Beckenbauer
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Super League Kerala: Calicut FC forward Gani hopes his SLK goals will take him back to the ISL
    Stan Rayan
  2. Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Holder India faces Bangladesh in its SAFF U17 Championship opener
    PTI
  4. ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC’s Luka Majcen ruled out for 6-8 weeks after Rahul KP tackle
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hyderabad FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Super League Kerala: Calicut FC forward Gani hopes his SLK goals will take him back to the ISL
    Stan Rayan
  3. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Bayern Munich to rename street next to Allianz Arena after Beckenbauer
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment