Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC

India defender Anwar Ali, on Thursday, got interim relief from the Player Status Committee (PSC) of the All India Football Federation, allowing him to play for East Bengal this season.

A decision on the fine for Anwar and transfer bans for East Bengal and Delhi FC – is expected around September 30.

“Yes, the player was given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) half an hour ago and he is free to play for his current club,” Sarim Naved, Anwar’s lawyer told Sportstar after the proceedings.

Anwar, 24, had unilaterally terminated his four-year loan contract at Mohun Bagan Super Giant in July and signed a permanent contract with East Bengal on a five-year deal from Delhi FC.

Mohun Bagan, however, had appealed the move as it considered it ‘without a just cause’.

The PSC agreed with the complaint and slapped a Rs.12.90 crore fine for the centre-back, and a two-window transfer ban for East Bengal and Delhi FC.

On September 13, the Delhi High Court quashed the order over a lack of detailed reasoning to the aggrieved parties and asked the PSC to revisit the proceedings.

The latest development, with the meetings starting on Tuesday, ended with Anwar getting the NOC two days later.

Anwar, who has played 23 times for India, has not featured in this domestic season so far, with his last appearance coming in National team colours, against Syria on September 9, in the Intercontinental Cup 2024.

While he was named in East Bengal’s official Indian Super League (ISL) squad, he remained absent from the team-list for its opening game against Bengaluru FC on September 14, which the Kolkata-based outfit lost 0-1.

Thursday’s decision however makes him available for the match against Kerala Blasters on September 22.

Anwar has played for FC Goa and Mohun Bagan in the ISL so far, winning the Durand Cup and the ISL Shield with the Mariners last season.