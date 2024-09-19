Hamilton says ’racial element’ to FIA president’s comments on drivers swearing during F1 races

Lewis Hamilton said Thursday there was a “racial element” to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s recent comments regarding drivers swearing during Formula 1 races.
In an interview with motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem said “we have to differentiate between our sport — motorsport — and rap music” when referring to drivers having a responsibility to stop swearing on the radio.
“We’re not rappers, you know,” Ben Sulayem said.
Responding to those remarks ahead of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, seven-time champion Hamilton said: “With what he said, I don’t like how he has expressed it. Saying ‘rappers’ is very stereotypical.
“If you think about it, most rappers are black. So it says, ‘We are not like them.’ So I think those are the wrong choice of words and there is a racial element there.”
