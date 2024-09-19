IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India begins home season against Bangladesh in Chennai; Toss at 9 am IST

- September 19, 2024 08:39Chennai to host a Test after a three-year gap!
The venue last hosted a Test back in 2021, in which India comfortably beat England by 317 runs on the back of Ravichandran Ashwin’s century and eight-wicket match-haul.
- September 19, 2024 08:27How do Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fare against spin?
Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, has emerged as one of the top spin-bowling sides. Since 2022, its spinners have taken 154 of the team’s 274 wickets, averaging 30.94 per wicket. In comparison, India has struggled against spin during this period, losing a wicket every 60 balls and managing just 34 runs per dismissal. Notably, Bangladesh’s batting average of 35.4 slightly surpasses India’s.
- September 19, 2024 08:01What can we expect from India’s return to red-ball cricket?
Just less than eight months ago, when England visited India for a five-match Test series, armed with its newfangled ‘Bazball’ rhetoric, the air was humming with how the host’s spinners would face a litmus test in trying to contain an aggressive brand of cricket and maintain their dominance at home.
But when India takes on Bangladesh in the first Test here at the M.A. Chidambaram from Thursday, the tables will turn, and the exigencies of the longest format will be more fundamental as the host batters gear up for a trial by spin posed by a side riding high on a morale-boosting coup in Pakistan.
