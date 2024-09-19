IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India begins home season against Bangladesh in Chennai; Toss at 9 am IST

What can we expect from India’s return to red-ball cricket?

Just less than eight months ago, when England visited India for a five-match Test series, armed with its newfangled ‘Bazball’ rhetoric, the air was humming with how the host’s spinners would face a litmus test in trying to contain an aggressive brand of cricket and maintain their dominance at home.

But when India takes on Bangladesh in the first Test here at the M.A. Chidambaram from Thursday, the tables will turn, and the exigencies of the longest format will be more fundamental as the host batters gear up for a trial by spin posed by a side riding high on a morale-boosting coup in Pakistan.

