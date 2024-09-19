MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India begins home season against Bangladesh in Chennai; Toss at 9 am IST

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Day 1: Follow live score and updates from the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Updated : Sep 19, 2024 08:42 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to the live coverage of the day one of the first Test between India and Bangladesh being played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

  • September 19, 2024 08:39
    Chennai to host a Test after a three-year gap!

    The venue last hosted a Test back in 2021, in which India comfortably beat England by 317 runs on the back of Ravichandran Ashwin’s century and eight-wicket match-haul.

  • September 19, 2024 08:27
    How do Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fare against spin?

    Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, has emerged as one of the top spin-bowling sides. Since 2022, its spinners have taken 154 of the team’s 274 wickets, averaging 30.94 per wicket. In comparison, India has struggled against spin during this period, losing a wicket every 60 balls and managing just 34 runs per dismissal. Notably, Bangladesh’s batting average of 35.4 slightly surpasses India’s.

    READ MORE:

    IND vs BAN: What is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s record vs spin in Tests?

    For India to assert dominance over Bangladesh’s spinners, much will hinge on how Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli handle them. 

  • September 19, 2024 08:01
    What can we expect from India’s return to red-ball cricket?

    Just less than eight months ago, when England visited India for a five-match Test series, armed with its newfangled ‘Bazball’ rhetoric, the air was humming with how the host’s spinners would face a litmus test in trying to contain an aggressive brand of cricket and maintain their dominance at home.

    But when India takes on Bangladesh in the first Test here at the M.A. Chidambaram from Thursday, the tables will turn, and the exigencies of the longest format will be more fundamental as the host batters gear up for a trial by spin posed by a side riding high on a morale-boosting coup in Pakistan.

    READ MORE:

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian batters gear up for a Bangladeshi trial by spin

    India will need to make the most of the five upcoming Tests at home (two against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand) before they face a sterner test of keeping Australia at bay in their backyard later in the year.

  • September 19, 2024 07:14
    Where to watch India vs Bangladesh first Test LIVE?

    India vs Bangladesh Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?

    Here’s all you need to know about where to watch the LIVE stream and telecast of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh.

