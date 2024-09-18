India vs Bangladesh Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?

The Indian men’s cricket team returns to red-ball cricket after a six-month break, a period highlighted by its ICC T20 World Cup triumph. Rohit Sharma’s squad will host Bangladesh in a multi-format series, starting with the first of two Test matches from September 19-23 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India’s last Test appearance was in March, when they faced England in Dharamsala, winning the five-match series 4-1 to claim the Anthony de Mello Trophy. Meanwhile, Bangladesh enters the series fresh from a dominant 2-0 victory over Pakistan, with both Tests held in Rawalpindi.

Where is India vs Bangladesh first Test taking place?

India begins its 2024-25 home season against Bangladesh at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

When is India vs Bangladesh first Test taking place?

The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will take place between September 19 and 23. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh first Test?

The LIVE telecast of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh first Test?

The LIVE stream of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.