IND vs BAN: What is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s record vs spin in Tests?

For India to assert dominance over Bangladesh’s spinners, much will hinge on how Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli handle them. 

Published : Sep 18, 2024 10:13 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
With a batting lineup in transition, India will need its most experienced batters - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - to lead the charge against Bangladesh spinners.
With a batting lineup in transition, India will need its most experienced batters - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - to lead the charge against Bangladesh spinners. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

With a batting lineup in transition, India will need its most experienced batters - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - to lead the charge against Bangladesh spinners. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

India is set to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting Thursday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This marks the beginning of India’s lengthy Test season, with 10 matches scheduled over the next five months. Their first challenge will be navigating a trial by spin.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, has emerged as one of the top spin-bowling sides. Since 2022, its spinners have taken 154 of the team’s 274 wickets, averaging 30.94 per wicket. In comparison, India has struggled against spin during this period, losing a wicket every 60 balls and managing just 34 runs per dismissal. Notably, Bangladesh’s batting average of 35.4 slightly surpasses India’s.

FILE PHOTO: In the first 30 balls facing spin, Rohit Sharma attacks 31 per cent of the deliveries.
FILE PHOTO: In the first 30 balls facing spin, Rohit Sharma attacks 31 per cent of the deliveries. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: In the first 30 balls facing spin, Rohit Sharma attacks 31 per cent of the deliveries. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

India’s batting lineup is currently in transition, with several young players vying to establish themselves. So, with a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on the line, India will rely heavily on its most seasoned batters — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — to step up.

However, both Rohit and Kohli have struggled against spin in recent red-ball cricket. Since 2022, Kohli has managed 447 runs against spin in Tests at an average of 37.25, while Rohit has fared similarly, scoring 527 runs at an average of 37.64. Neither has had particularly memorable performances against spin during this period.

Also read | Braving heatwave, India hits the nets ahead of Bangladesh encounter

Out of 24 dismissals, Kohli has fallen to spinners 12 times, while Rohit has been dismissed by them 14 times in his 26 dismissals. Kohli has been adjudged LBW six times, whereas Rohit has been caught five times and trapped LBW on four occasions.

Off-spinners have been particularly effective against Kohli, dismissing him seven times in his last 15 innings, during which he averages 39.3 against them. Left-arm orthodox spinners have taken his wicket five times in 16 innings since 2022. Similarly, Rohit has been dismissed by both off-spinners and left-arm orthodox bowlers seven times each during the same period.

Both players are naturally attacking batsmen, preferring to work the ball and play shots rather than staying defensive. In the first 30 balls they face against spinners, Kohli attacks nearly 30% of deliveries, while Rohit goes after 31%. However, this aggressive approach comes with risks. Since 2022, Kohli has been dismissed five times within the first 30 balls of facing spin, averaging 34. Rohit has been dismissed four times in a similar phase, averaging 40.25.

Since 2022, Kohli has scored 447 runs facing spin in Tests at an average of 37.25.
Since 2022, Kohli has scored 447 runs facing spin in Tests at an average of 37.25. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Since 2022, Kohli has scored 447 runs facing spin in Tests at an average of 37.25. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

For India to assert dominance over Bangladesh’s spinners — Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz — much will hinge on how Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli handle them. The pitch at Chepauk will present a stern challenge for both batsmen.

Of India’s two Test venues, with the other being Kanpur, Chepauk has been especially favourable to spinners. In 34 Test matches at the ground, spinners have averaged a wicket every 68 deliveries, conceding just 31 runs per wicket.

Kohli and Rohit against spin and pace in Tests overall:

Player Bowling Type Balls Faced Runs Average Balls per Dismissal Balls per Boundary
Virat Kohli Pace 9300 5094 44.68 81.6 13.8
Virat Kohli Spin 6624 3754 59.59 105.1 19.3
Rohit Sharma Pace 4176 2261 42.66 78.8 13.6
Rohit Sharma Spin 3075 1876 50.7 83/1 13.8

Kohli and Rohit against spin in India in Tests overall:

Player Balls Faced Runs Out Average Balls per Dismissal Balls per Boundary
Virat Kohli 4138 2394 42 57 98.5 18.6
Rohit Sharma 2175 1396 24 58.17 90.6 12.3

Kohli and Rohit against spin in India in Tests since 2020:

Player Balls Faced Runs Out Average Balls per Dismissal Balls per Boundary
Virat Kohli 948 454 15 30.27 63.2 24.9
Rohit Sharma 1121 662 15 44.13 74.7 13.8

Kohli and Rohit against Bangladesh in Tests:

Player Balls Faced Runs Average Highest 100s Balls per Dismissals
Virat Kohli 633 437 54.63 204 2 79.1
Rohit Sharma 58 33 11 21 0 19.3

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma /

India /

Bangladesh

