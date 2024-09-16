IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium

Following a morale-boosting series win in Pakistan, Bangladesh is set to visit India for a two-match Test series and three T20 Internationals. The first Test will commence at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19.

This series will mark India’s first red-ball game under the guidance of new head coach Gautam Gambhir. The team’s most recent Test was against England at home in March, where Rohit Sharma’s side won by an innings and 64 runs.

The England series saw the debut of several new players, including Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep, and Dhruv Jurel, in the absence of senior players. With the return of Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, opportunities for these new entrants will be limited. Only Sarfaraz, Jurel, and Akash have retained their spots.

This two-match series offers India a chance to solidify its position at the top of the World Test Championship table before its final two series of the cycle: against New Zealand at home and Australia away.

Here’s all you need to know about India’s Test record at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai:

India Test record at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Matches: 34 Wins: 15 Losses: 7 Drawn: 11 Tied: 1 Last match: India beat England by 317 runs (2021) Highest Score: 759/7d vs England in 2016 Lowest Score: 83 all out vs England 1977

Most runs for India in Tests at Chepauk

Player Matches Runs Average Highest Score Sunil Gavaskar 12 1018 59.88 236" Sachin Tendulkar 10 970 88.18 165 Gundappa Viswanath 10 785 49.06 222 Virender Sehwag 6 729 81.00 319 Kapil Dev 11 708 54.46 119

Most wickets for India in Tests at Chepauk