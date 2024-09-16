MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium

Here is everything you need to know about India’s Test record at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai ahead of the India vs Bangladesh series.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 15:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s R Ashwin in action during the 4th day of 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
FILE PHOTO: India’s R Ashwin in action during the 4th day of 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s R Ashwin in action during the 4th day of 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Following a morale-boosting series win in Pakistan, Bangladesh is set to visit India for a two-match Test series and three T20 Internationals. The first Test will commence at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19.

This series will mark India’s first red-ball game under the guidance of new head coach Gautam Gambhir. The team’s most recent Test was against England at home in March, where Rohit Sharma’s side won by an innings and 64 runs.

The England series saw the debut of several new players, including Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep, and Dhruv Jurel, in the absence of senior players. With the return of Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, opportunities for these new entrants will be limited. Only Sarfaraz, Jurel, and Akash have retained their spots.

This two-match series offers India a chance to solidify its position at the top of the World Test Championship table before its final two series of the cycle: against New Zealand at home and Australia away. 

Here’s all you need to know about India’s Test record at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai:

ALSO READ
IND vs BAN: Milestones to watch out for during India vs Bangladesh Test series
India Test record at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Matches: 34
Wins: 15
Losses: 7
Drawn: 11
Tied: 1
Last match: India beat England by 317 runs (2021)
Highest Score: 759/7d vs England in 2016
Lowest Score: 83 all out vs England 1977

Most runs for India in Tests at Chepauk

Player Matches Runs Average Highest Score
Sunil Gavaskar 12 1018 59.88 236"
Sachin Tendulkar 10 970 88.18 165
Gundappa Viswanath 10 785 49.06 222
Virender Sehwag 6 729 81.00 319
Kapil Dev 11 708 54.46 119

Most wickets for India in Tests at Chepauk

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike Rate
Anil Kumble 8 48 19.56 44.3
Harbhajan Singh 7 42 28.04 60.4
Kapil Dev 11 40 27.30 46.5
Erapalli Prasanna 5 36 18.66 45.0
Bishan Singh Bedi 6 31 17.25 54.8

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

India /

Gautam Gambhir /

Virat Kohli /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Nilakanta Sharma out of IND Starting XI, China through to final; latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando recalled for New Zealand Test series
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, First Test: Braving heatwave, India hits the nets ahead of Bangladesh encounter
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, First Test: Braving heatwave, India hits the nets ahead of Bangladesh encounter
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando recalled for New Zealand Test series
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN: Milestones to watch out for during India vs Bangladesh Test series
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: Sarfaraz joins camp ahead of India vs Bangladesh first Test
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Nilakanta Sharma out of IND Starting XI, China through to final; latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando recalled for New Zealand Test series
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, First Test: Braving heatwave, India hits the nets ahead of Bangladesh encounter
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment