Following a morale-boosting series win in Pakistan, Bangladesh is set to visit India for a two-match Test series and three T20 Internationals. The first Test will commence at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19.
This series will mark India’s first red-ball game under the guidance of new head coach Gautam Gambhir. The team’s most recent Test was against England at home in March, where Rohit Sharma’s side won by an innings and 64 runs.
The England series saw the debut of several new players, including Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep, and Dhruv Jurel, in the absence of senior players. With the return of Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, opportunities for these new entrants will be limited. Only Sarfaraz, Jurel, and Akash have retained their spots.
This two-match series offers India a chance to solidify its position at the top of the World Test Championship table before its final two series of the cycle: against New Zealand at home and Australia away.
Here’s all you need to know about India’s Test record at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai:
India Test record at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Most runs for India in Tests at Chepauk
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|Sunil Gavaskar
|12
|1018
|59.88
|236"
|Sachin Tendulkar
|10
|970
|88.18
|165
|Gundappa Viswanath
|10
|785
|49.06
|222
|Virender Sehwag
|6
|729
|81.00
|319
|Kapil Dev
|11
|708
|54.46
|119
Most wickets for India in Tests at Chepauk
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Anil Kumble
|8
|48
|19.56
|44.3
|Harbhajan Singh
|7
|42
|28.04
|60.4
|Kapil Dev
|11
|40
|27.30
|46.5
|Erapalli Prasanna
|5
|36
|18.66
|45.0
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|6
|31
|17.25
|54.8
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Nilakanta Sharma out of IND Starting XI, China through to final; latest updates
- IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
- SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando recalled for New Zealand Test series
- IND vs BAN, First Test: Braving heatwave, India hits the nets ahead of Bangladesh encounter
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE