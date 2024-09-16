SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando recalled for New Zealand Test series

Sri Lanka Cricket recalled top-order batter Oshada Fernando to its 16-member squad against New Zealand for their two-match Test series on Monday.

Fernando made a comeback into the Sri Lankan Test squad, having last played in March 2023. The 33-year-old replaced Nishan Madushka, who was part of the squad that travelled to England for the three-match Test series.

Fernando demonstrated impressive form for Sri Lanka ‘A’, scoring 122 and 80 against South Africa ‘A’ earlier this month.

Despite losing 2-1 to England, Sri Lanka will enter the upcoming series against New Zealand with momentum from a remarkable Test victory in the final match at The Oval.

Sri Lanka left out bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka while retaining 15 members of the squad that travelled to England for the tour.

Dhananjaya De Silva’s side will take on New Zealand in two matches at Galle as part of the International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship cycle.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.

(With inputs from Reuters)