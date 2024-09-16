MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando recalled for New Zealand Test series

Sri Lanka Cricket recalled top-order batter Oshada Fernando to its 16-member squad against New Zealand for their two-match Test series on Monday.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 14:07 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo of Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando.
File Photo of Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo of Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket recalled top-order batter Oshada Fernando to its 16-member squad against New Zealand for their two-match Test series on Monday.

Fernando made a comeback into the Sri Lankan Test squad, having last played in March 2023. The 33-year-old replaced Nishan Madushka, who was part of the squad that travelled to England for the three-match Test series.

Fernando demonstrated impressive form for Sri Lanka ‘A’, scoring 122 and 80 against South Africa ‘A’ earlier this month.

READ | IRE-W vs ENG-W: Ireland women secures first T20 win over England

Despite losing 2-1 to England, Sri Lanka will enter the upcoming series against New Zealand with momentum from a remarkable Test victory in the final match at The Oval.

Sri Lanka left out bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka while retaining 15 members of the squad that travelled to England for the tour.

Sri Lanka Cricket recalled top-order batter Oshada Fernando to its 16-member squad against New Zealand for their two-match Test series on Monday.

Fernando made a comeback into the Sri Lankan Test squad, having last played in March 2023. The 33-year-old replaced Nishan Madushka, who was part of the squad that travelled to England for the three-match Test series.

Fernando demonstrated impressive form for Sri Lanka ‘A’, scoring 122 and 80 against South Africa ‘A’ earlier this month.

Despite losing 2-1 to England, Sri Lanka will enter the upcoming series against New Zealand with momentum from a remarkable Test victory in the final match at The Oval.

Sri Lanka left out bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Nisala Tharaka while retaining 15 members of the squad that travelled to England for the tour.

Dhananjaya De Silva’s side will take on New Zealand in two matches at Galle as part of the International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship cycle.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

New Zealand /

ICC World Test Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: IND takes 2-0 lead v KOR at half-time; third quarter latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Bahrain to host pre-season testing for 2025 season of Formula One
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona injury update: Olmo ruled out for several weeks before UEFA Champions League opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, First Test: Braving heatwave, India hits the nets ahead of Bangladesh encounter
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka’s Oshada Fernando recalled for New Zealand Test series
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN: Milestones to watch out for during India vs Bangladesh Test series
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: Sarfaraz joins camp ahead of India vs Bangladesh first Test
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: IND takes 2-0 lead v KOR at half-time; third quarter latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Bahrain to host pre-season testing for 2025 season of Formula One
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona injury update: Olmo ruled out for several weeks before UEFA Champions League opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment