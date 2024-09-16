India is set to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting September 19 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This marks the beginning of a long Test season for the team, with 10 red-ball matches scheduled over the next five months.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India will aim to strengthen its position for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year. Alongside this goal, the upcoming two weeks present several significant individual and team milestones.

Here is a list of milestones to watch out for during India vs Bangladesh Test series

1) More wins than losses -India currently has 178 wins and as many losses in Test cricket. If India wins the first Test, or draws and then wins the second, it will be the first time that the number of victories exceeds the number of defeats in the country’s Test record.

2) Kohli’s 9,000 Tests runs -Virat Kohli is just 152 runs away from reaching 9,000 Test runs, which will make him only the fourth Indian batter to achieve this milestone. He will join an elite list alongside Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).

3) Kohli’s quick 27K run -Kohli needs just 58 runs to reach 27,000 international runs and is poised to become the fastest player to achieve this milestone, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 27,000 runs in 623 innings. Kohli has currently played 591 innings in international cricket.

4) Mushfiqur Rahim breaches Mt-6k -Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is 108 runs away from reaching 6,000 Test runs. Once he achieves this milestone, he will become the first batter from Bangladesh to do so.

5) Jadeja set to enter elite list - India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is just six wickets away from reaching 300 Test wickets. He will become the seventh Indian bowler to achieve this milestone and the 11th player overall to amass 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Test cricket. The other two Indians in this elite group are R Ashwin and Kapil Dev.

6) Taijul Islam second to 200 scalps - Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam is five wickets away from becoming only the second Bangladeshi bowler — after Shakib Al Hasan (245) — to pick 200 Test wickets.

7) First win for Bangladesh vs India in Tests - If Bangladesh wins either of the Tests, it will achieve its first-ever win over India in red-ball cricket. In the 13 matches played between the two teams, Bangladesh has lost 11 and managed to draw two.