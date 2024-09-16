MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN: Milestones to watch out for during India vs Bangladesh Test series

From Virat Kohli inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar to Ravindra Jadeja reaffirming his status as an ace all-rounder, here’s a list of milestones to watch out for during the India vs. Bangladesh Test series.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 13:08 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli is 58 runs away from scoring 27,000 international runs.
FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli is 58 runs away from scoring 27,000 international runs. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli is 58 runs away from scoring 27,000 international runs. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

India is set to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting September 19 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This marks the beginning of a long Test season for the team, with 10 red-ball matches scheduled over the next five months.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India will aim to strengthen its position for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year. Alongside this goal, the upcoming two weeks present several significant individual and team milestones.

ALSO READ
IND vs BAN: Sarfaraz joins camp ahead of India vs Bangladesh first Test

Here is a list of milestones to watch out for during India vs Bangladesh Test series

1) More wins than losses -India currently has 178 wins and as many losses in Test cricket. If India wins the first Test, or draws and then wins the second, it will be the first time that the number of victories exceeds the number of defeats in the country’s Test record.

2) Kohli’s 9,000 Tests runs -Virat Kohli is just 152 runs away from reaching 9,000 Test runs, which will make him only the fourth Indian batter to achieve this milestone. He will join an elite list alongside Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122). 

3) Kohli’s quick 27K run -Kohli needs just 58 runs to reach 27,000 international runs and is poised to become the fastest player to achieve this milestone, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 27,000 runs in 623 innings. Kohli has currently played 591 innings in international cricket.

4) Mushfiqur Rahim breaches Mt-6k -Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is 108 runs away from reaching 6,000 Test runs. Once he achieves this milestone, he will become the first batter from Bangladesh to do so.

5) Jadeja set to enter elite list - India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is just six wickets away from reaching 300 Test wickets. He will become the seventh Indian bowler to achieve this milestone and the 11th player overall to amass 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Test cricket. The other two Indians in this elite group are R Ashwin and Kapil Dev.

6) Taijul Islam second to 200 scalps - Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam is five wickets away from becoming only the second Bangladeshi bowler — after Shakib Al Hasan (245) — to pick 200 Test wickets. 

7) First win for Bangladesh vs India in Tests - If Bangladesh wins either of the Tests, it will achieve its first-ever win over India in red-ball cricket. In the 13 matches played between the two teams, Bangladesh has lost 11 and managed to draw two.

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Virat Kohli /

Mushfiqur Rahim

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat announce Wrestling Champions Super League
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN: Milestones to watch out for during India vs Bangladesh Test series
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Man City will adapt to busy week, Guardiola says
    Reuters
  4. Maybe Gukesh is favourite in the FIDE World Championship match: Ding Liren
    PTI
  5. IND vs BAN: Sarfaraz joins camp ahead of India vs Bangladesh first Test
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN: Milestones to watch out for during India vs Bangladesh Test series
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN: Sarfaraz joins camp ahead of India vs Bangladesh first Test
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. ENG vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Series decider of England v Australia abandoned due to rain
    AFP
  4. ENG vs AUS, ODI Series: Brook to lead England as captain Buttler ruled out with injury; Livingstone replaces Hull
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shanto confident of good show against India as Bangladesh arrives in Chennai
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat announce Wrestling Champions Super League
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN: Milestones to watch out for during India vs Bangladesh Test series
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Man City will adapt to busy week, Guardiola says
    Reuters
  4. Maybe Gukesh is favourite in the FIDE World Championship match: Ding Liren
    PTI
  5. IND vs BAN: Sarfaraz joins camp ahead of India vs Bangladesh first Test
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment