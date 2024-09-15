MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Series decider of England v Australia abandoned due to rain

England now faces 50-over world champion Australia in a five-match one-day international series, starting at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 21:38 IST , Manchester, United Kingdom - 1 MIN READ

AFP
A fresh downpour shortly before a planned pitch inspection led the umpires to abandon the match at 4:18 pm (1518 GMT).
A fresh downpour shortly before a planned pitch inspection led the umpires to abandon the match at 4:18 pm (1518 GMT). | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

A fresh downpour shortly before a planned pitch inspection led the umpires to abandon the match at 4:18 pm (1518 GMT). | Photo Credit: Reuters

Persistent rain meant the third Twenty20 international between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday was abandoned without a ball being bowled as the series ended all square at 1-1.

The match was due to get underway at 2:30 pm local time (1330 GMT).

However, with rain falling for several hours in Manchester on Sunday morning both the toss and match itself were put on hold, with deep puddles forming on the covers protecting the pitch and square.

The official cut-off time for a five-overs per side match, the minimum length required to force a decisive result, was 5:46 pm (1646 GMT).

ALSO READ: Brook to lead England as captain Buttler ruled out with injury; Livingstone replaces Hull

But a fresh downpour shortly before a planned pitch inspection led the umpires to abandon the match at 4:18 pm (1518 GMT).

The three-match series finished level at 1-1 after Liam Livingstone’s 87 helped England win the second T20 in Cardiff on Friday following Australia’s commanding 28-run success in Wednesday’s opener in Southampton.

England now faces 50-over world champion Australia in a five-match one-day international series starting at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Related Topics

England /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal bags brace as Barcelona beats Girona 4-1
    AFP
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 15: Pranab Roy, Runa Basu felicitated at CAB annual awards ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  3. Donnarumma ruled out of PSG’s Champions League opener against Girona due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Club legend and Euro winner Chiellini returns to Juventus as a diplomat
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Series decider of England v Australia abandoned due to rain
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Series decider of England v Australia abandoned due to rain
    AFP
  2. ENG vs AUS, ODI Series: Brook to lead England as captain Buttler ruled out with injury; Livingstone replaces Hull
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanto confident of good show against India as Bangladesh arrives in Chennai
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy: Kotian, Mulani nullify Bhui’s heroics as India A beats India D by 186 runs
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Duleep Trophy Points Table after Round 2: India C stays on top, India A third after beating India D
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal bags brace as Barcelona beats Girona 4-1
    AFP
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 15: Pranab Roy, Runa Basu felicitated at CAB annual awards ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  3. Donnarumma ruled out of PSG’s Champions League opener against Girona due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Club legend and Euro winner Chiellini returns to Juventus as a diplomat
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Series decider of England v Australia abandoned due to rain
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment