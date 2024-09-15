Harry Brook was named England captain for the upcoming the ODI series against Australia, with its white-ball skipper Jos Buttler ruled out of the series with a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.
“Yorkshire right-handed batter Harry Brook will captain the ODI team for the first time in Buttler’s absence,” the ECB said in an official statement.
A former England U19s captain, Brook made his ODI debut against South Africa in January last year, playing 14 more matches since and scoring 407 runs. However, he has only four 40-plus scores on ODIs so far and last featured for the Three Lions against West Indies in December 2023.
Buttler, 34, also missed the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Australia due to the same injury. That series is tied at 1-1 with the decider to be played later on Sunday.
The ECB also added that Josh Hull, 20, was out of the series with a quad injury, with all-rounder Liam Livingstone replacing him in the squad.
The first ODI of the five-match series will take place on Thursday at Trent Bridge.
ENGLAND ODI Squad:
ENGLAND vs Australia ODI Schedule:
