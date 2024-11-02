Premier League 2024-25: Super Salah sends Liverpool top with victory over Brighton; Nottingham thumps West Ham

A sensational trademark strike from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, a win that moved Arne Slot’s team two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Brighton started brightly on an Anfield ground where it has a good recent record, taking a deserved lead in the 14th minute after Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu rifled a stunning effort into the far corner.

Liverpool struggled to create any openings of note in the first half but came flying out of the traps after the break, dragging itself level in the 69th minute through Cody Gakpo, before Salah completed the turnaround three minutes later.

With its two main title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, both losing, Liverpool overtook the champion to climb to the summit, six clear of Nottingham Forest in third and seven ahead of Arsenal.

Brighton has become Liverpool’s Premier League nemesis in recent years, with Slot’s side having won two of its last eight meetings coming into Saturday’s clash.

Outperforming expectations again this season, Brighton showed no fear early on at Anfield, having the better of the opening exchanges.

A superb solo run and shot from Darwin Nunez lifted the home crowd, but Kadioglu’s first-ever Premier League goal silenced the famous Kop Stand, a sensational strike for a player who normally operates as a left-back.

A fine stop from Caoimhin Kelleher in the much busier Liverpool goal to deny Georginio Rutter kept Brighton from extending its first-half lead, while the host could barely string two passes together.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Newcastle United beats Arsenal 1-0 to deliver Gunners a blow in title race

Liverpool was much improved after the break, with Virgil van Dijk and Salah wasting golden opportunities to level early in the second half.

Brighton could not cope with wave after wave of Liverpool attacks, with Gakpo’s cross evading everyone and ending up in the net breaking its resistance.

The goal that won it and nearly lifted the roof off Anfield, however, is the type of shot Liverpool supporters have seen many times before, as Salah cut inside onto his left foot and curled a sumptuous strike into the net.

The Egyptian is now outright eighth in the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer list, with his goals remaining as crucial as ever to Liverpool’s title charge.

Nottingham Forest goes third after 3-0 win over 10-man West Ham

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match against West Ham United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest made the most of the sending-off of West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez with a rip-roaring 3-0 win on Saturday that lifted it into third spot the Premier League, with Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina getting the goals.

Wood’s clever movement left him in plenty of space to head home Alex Moreno’s perfect cross in the 27th minute, and West Ham’s chances of a comeback were dealt a severe blow when Alvarez picked up two quick bookings late in the first half, resulting in a red card.

The Hammers went further behind in the 65th minute when Hudson-Odoi’s sweetly struck shot took a deflection on its way into the net, and Aina wrapped up the three points with a blistering left-foot drive into the top corner in the 78th minute.

Having battled the threat of relegation before finishing 17th last season, Forest moved to the heady heights of third in the table on 19 points, six behind leader Liverpool and four behind second-placed Manchester City, while West Ham is 14th on 11 points.