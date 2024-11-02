MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle United beats Arsenal 1-0 to deliver Gunners a blow in title race

The Magpies, who beat Arsenal by the same score last season at St. James’ Park, did well to keep the visitor off the scoresheet, swarming it every time it got near the penalty area.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 20:49 IST , NEWCASTLE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League against Arsenal at St James’ Park.
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League against Arsenal at St James’ Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League against Arsenal at St James’ Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alexander Isak’s early headed goal lifted Newcastle United to a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday at St. James’ Park, as Eddie Howe’s men delivered a blow to Arsenal’s title chase with their first win in six Premier League outings.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal remained provisionally third in the standings on 18 points, with the two teams above it - Manchester City and Liverpool - playing later on Saturday. Newcastle climbed to eighth on 15 points.

Isak netted his third league goal of the season in the 12th minute after Newcastle worked the ball out wide to Anthony Gordon who then whipped in a pinpoint cross from the right that the 25-year-old Swede, who sneaked in between defenders Gabriel and William Saliba, leapt to head into the far corner past David Raya.

“That was massive. A big game against a big team, I think it means a lot, a bit of a statement to us and to the fans that we can win this game. (Heading) is not my strongest quality. It feels good to score,” Isak told TNT Sports.

ALSO READ | Erik ten Hag writes letter to Manchester United fans, thanks for support after being sacked

The Magpies, who beat Arsenal by the same score last season at St. James’ Park, did well to keep the visitor off the scoresheet, swarming it every time it got near the penalty area.

Declan Rice headed a cross just wide of the net in injury time in Arsenal’s best chance of the day and then held his head in his hands in frustration.

Arteta’s side squandered a handful of chances, including Bukayo Saka’s header that he sent just wide of the net from Kai Havertz’s cross.

Lewis Hall also got in the way of a chance for Mikel Merino who volleyed the ball towards goal in a crowded six-yard box.

But Arsenal, who has won just two of its last six league matches, generated very little otherwise against a Newcastle side riding the momentum of a spirited 2-0 League Cup win over Chelsea three nights earlier.

