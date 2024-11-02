MagazineBuy Print

Newcastle United vs Arsenal LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: Where to watch NEW v ARS; Lineups out; Kick off at 6:00 PM IST

NEW vs ARS LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match being played at St James’ Park.

Updated : Nov 02, 2024 17:10 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match being played at St James’ Park.

LINEUPS

Newcastle United: Pope (gk), Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Gordon, Isak, Joelinton

Arsenal: Raya (gk), Partey, Saliba, Magalhaes, Timber, Merino, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday he was looking forward to Saturday’s Premier League match at Newcastle United but stressed he had moved on from the off-field controversies that marred previous meetings between the sides.

Arteta found himself in hot water after two of his last four league matches against Newcastle, beginning with a goalless draw in the 2022-23 season after which he was criticised for his behaviour on the touchline.

The Spaniard was then charged with misconduct last term after slamming the match officials following a controversial goal in a 1-0 defeat by Eddie Howe’s side.

“On the touchline, I haven’t got to the point I go into meditating mode. Maybe I should. When they change the rules about certain behaviours we need to adapt and that’s what I’ve tried to do,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“I don’t want to miss any games. I can’t promise that if we score a goal I won’t jump up and down on the touchline. So far it has worked.”

Asked about his comments regarding the officials, Arteta said: “That’s part of the past and the situation that happened that you learn from, you take a lot of positives as well. We’ve moved on ... They’re (officials) certainly trying their best.

READ FULL | Arsenal’s Arteta looking forward to clash with Newcastle, Odegaard nearing competitive return

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 6:00 PM IST, on Saturday, November 2 at St James’ Park.
Where to watch the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

