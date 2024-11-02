FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, FCG 0-0 BFC, ISL 2024-25: First-half underway, match updates

PREVIEW

After a disastrous 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to contiunue its brilliant start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a positive result against FC Goa here on Saturday.

The table-topper has 16 points from six matches and are leading Mohun Bagan Super Giant by three points.

Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza will bank on the six new signings - Spanish attacker Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke, Lalthuammawia Ralte, midfielder Alberto Noguera, Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz and former Punjab FC left-back Mohamed Salah - who have all shown quality so far.

FC Goa on the other hand will look to shrug off its bad form against the league leader.

Manolo Marquez’s side has only six points from as many matches and will look to put up a better showing against Sunil Chhetri and his men on Saturday.