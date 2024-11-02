MagazineBuy Print

Live

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, FCG 0-0 BFC, ISL 2024-25: First-half underway, match updates

FCG vs BFC: Follow the live score and updates from the ISL 2024-25 clash between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Updated : Nov 02, 2024 19:38 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 clash between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

  • November 02, 2024 18:37
    FC Goa starting line-up!

  • November 02, 2024 18:37
    Bengaluru FC starting line-up!
  • November 02, 2024 18:15
    Head-to-Head record!

    Played: 15

    FC Goa: 4

    Bengaluru FC: 7

    Draws: 4

  • November 02, 2024 18:00
    PREVIEW

    After a disastrous 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to contiunue its brilliant start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a positive result against FC Goa here on Saturday.

    The table-topper has 16 points from six matches and are leading Mohun Bagan Super Giant by three points. 

    Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza will bank on the six new signings - Spanish attacker Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke, Lalthuammawia Ralte, midfielder Alberto Noguera, Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz and former Punjab FC left-back Mohamed Salah - who have all shown quality so far. 

    FC Goa on the other hand will look to shrug off its bad form against the league leader.

    Manolo Marquez’s side has only six points from as many matches and will look to put up a better showing against Sunil Chhetri and his men on Saturday.

    READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

