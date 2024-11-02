MagazineBuy Print

Former India defender Anas Edathodika retires from professional football

The 37-year-old has represented India on 21 occasions, besides featuring in 172 competitive club encounters.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 18:36 IST , Malappuram (Kerala) - 4 MINS READ

PTI
FILE - In 2015, Edathodika made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Delhi Dynamos, during which he scored a goal, the only one in his career.
FILE - In 2015, Edathodika made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Delhi Dynamos, during which he scored a goal, the only one in his career. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MURALI KUMAR K
FILE - In 2015, Edathodika made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Delhi Dynamos, during which he scored a goal, the only one in his career. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MURALI KUMAR K

Former Indian defender Anas Edathodika has announced his retirement from professional football, drawing curtains on his 17-year senior professional career.

The 37-year-old has represented India on 21 occasions, besides featuring in 172 competitive club encounters.

Taking to his social media handles on Saturday, Edathodika shared an emotional video of his accolades, besides penning a passionate note.

“It’s time to hang up my boots and say farewell to professional football. From the fields of Malappuram to stadiums across India, this journey has been a dream come true,” he noted.

“I started out with nothing but a love for the game and a heart full of hope, and today, I’m blessed to close this chapter right here in my hometown of Malappuram. It’s been a journey filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable lessons that have shaped who I am.

“To everyone who stood by me through the highs and lows – my family, coaches, teammates, and the fans who lifted me up when I needed it most – thank you. Football has given me more than I could ever give back, and I’m forever grateful for every moment.”

Edathodika’s senior career began with a stint with Mumbai FC in 2007 before moving to Pune FC in 2011.

In 2015, Edathodika made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Delhi Dynamos, during which he scored a goal, the only one in his career.

Since then, Edathodika has played for other top clubs like Mohun Bagan (2017, on loan), Jamshedpur (2017-18 & 2021-22), Kerala Blasters (2018-19) and ATK (2019-20).

In the latter phase of his career, Edathodika played for Gokulam Kerala FC (2023-24), followed by Malappuram FC this year, his final club.

Edathodika made his India debut in 2017 during a 3-2 friendly triumph over Cambodia and played his final game for the side in 2019.

Edathodika’s accolades include helping the Blue Tigers win the Tri-Nation Series in 2017 against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Mauritius, as well as winning the Intercontinental Cup the following year.

