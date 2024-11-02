Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: LIV 0-1 BHA; Kadioglu scores to take the lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League 2024-25 match being played at Anfield Stadium.
LINEUPS
Liverpool: Kelleher (gk), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Brighton and Hove Albion: Verbruggen (gk), Veltman, Van Hecke, Julio, Estupinan, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma, Rutter, Welbeck
LIVE UPDATES
PREVIEW
Arne Slot says he is learning more about his Liverpool squad every day as he plots a four-pronged trophy push in his first season in charge.
Liverpool, which faces Brighton on Saturday, is just a point behind Premier League leader Manchester City and has made a flying start in the Champions League and is through to the League Cup quarterfinals.
Overall, it has won 12 of its 14 games in all competitions, with a solitary defeat.
Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool hot seat, was asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday what he had learned about his squad’s abilities to compete for the four trophies on offer.
“You learn every day, especially if you are not as long with the team as I am,” he said. “Then you learn every day from new situations, and as I said before, the Chelsea game (a 2-1 win) was something I learned from them, that they could sit deep and defend the lead.
READ FULL | Liverpool boss Slot believes in learning everyday; confirms Alisson, Chiesa and Jota’s absence till international break
