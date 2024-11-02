Bournemouth vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: BOU 1-0 MCI; Semenyo scores to take the lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Bournemouth: Travers (gk), Smith, Zabarnyi, Sensei, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavarnier, Evanilson

Manchester City: Ederson (gk), Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Gundogan, Nunes, Haaland

When will the Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?

The Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST, on Saturday, November 2 at the Vitality Stadium.

Where to watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match?

The Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.