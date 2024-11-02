IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2

More than 19,500 spectators at the Wankhede Stadium had their money’s worth on a super Saturday as the final Test of India’s home season was tantalisingly poised for a close finish.

Rishabh Pant’s early onslaught and Shubman Gill’s sensible innings meant India could overhaul New Zealand’s 235 but Ajaz Patel’s five-wicket haul meant New Zealand remained in the hunt by restricting the lead to 28 on a turning track that was turning hostile for batters with every passing hour.

Will Young and Daryl Mitchell then played the conditions and the Indian spin trio to near-perfection for the second consecutive day to avoid a Kiwi collapse. Despite R. Ashwin pulling off a stunning catch to break the partnership and then bowling a dream carrom ball to see the dangerous-looking Glenn Phillips’ back, New Zealand finished the second day at 171 for nine.

A lead of 143 – with the last man Will O’Rourke set to join Ajaz at the crease – could well be enough for New Zealand to complete a historic clean-sweep. India will need either Pant or one of the top-order batters to repeat the wicketkeeper’s heroics on Saturday morning.

Ever since he drove Ajaz straight past the left-arm spinner for consecutive boundaries off the first two balls of the day, Pant made his intentions clear. While a streaky boundary through slips two balls later set the ball rolling, the Pant onslaught persisted for the first hour.

Despite being dropped by substitute fielder Mark Chapman off Phillips, the offie who was unlucky to have seen Gill being dropped in the deep by Matt Henry a few minutes later, Pant continued to hammer Ajaz.

The fact that 33 of his 60 runs came off Ajaz – including five fours and two huge sixes – underlines how he targeted the left-arm spinner.

When Pant missed the turn while playing leggie Ish Sodhi on the backfoot and was ruled lbw, the 96-run association off just 114 balls was broken. India’s decision to juggle the batting around order – preferring Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Sarfaraz Khan – didn’t pay much reward.

But Washington Sundar’s cameo – with him making optimum use of batting with the turn – meant India surged ahead despite Gill missing a deserving hundred, nicking Ajaz to Mitchell at slip.

Akash Deep then uprooted Tom Latham’s woodwork with a fuller one that jagged back in before Washington turned one in sharply for Devon Conway, the other opener, to nick to Gill at gully. When Rachin Ravindra’s premeditated swat off Ashwin resulted in him being stumped, New Zealand was in danger at 44 for three, with a lead of 16.

Mitchell and Young then bailed the team out of trouble yet again. Young, especially, looked assured in his footwork and shot-selection against the spin. Just when they were threatening to take the game away from the home team, Mitchell stepped out in Jadeja’s first over and top-edged one that appeared to be sailing over Ashwin at mid-on.

However, Ashwin ran backwards, keeping his eyes on the ball and plunged behind to take a sensational catch, resulting in his teammates going as berserk as the fans in the stands. Despite Phillips’ cameo, the wickets kept tumbling thereafter as Jadeja proved too hot to handle for the Kiwi lower-order.