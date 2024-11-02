MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2

A lead of 143 – with the last man Will O’Rourke set to join Ajaz at the crease – could well be enough for New Zealand to complete a historic clean-sweep.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 19:21 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Will Young.
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Will Young. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Will Young. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

More than 19,500 spectators at the Wankhede Stadium had their money’s worth on a super Saturday as the final Test of India’s home season was tantalisingly poised for a close finish.

Rishabh Pant’s early onslaught and Shubman Gill’s sensible innings meant India could overhaul New Zealand’s 235 but Ajaz Patel’s five-wicket haul meant New Zealand remained in the hunt by restricting the lead to 28 on a turning track that was turning hostile for batters with every passing hour.

Will Young and Daryl Mitchell then played the conditions and the Indian spin trio to near-perfection for the second consecutive day to avoid a Kiwi collapse. Despite R. Ashwin pulling off a stunning catch to break the partnership and then bowling a dream carrom ball to see the dangerous-looking Glenn Phillips’ back, New Zealand finished the second day at 171 for nine.

A lead of 143 – with the last man Will O’Rourke set to join Ajaz at the crease – could well be enough for New Zealand to complete a historic clean-sweep. India will need either Pant or one of the top-order batters to repeat the wicketkeeper’s heroics on Saturday morning.

Ever since he drove Ajaz straight past the left-arm spinner for consecutive boundaries off the first two balls of the day, Pant made his intentions clear. While a streaky boundary through slips two balls later set the ball rolling, the Pant onslaught persisted for the first hour.

Despite being dropped by substitute fielder Mark Chapman off Phillips, the offie who was unlucky to have seen Gill being dropped in the deep by Matt Henry a few minutes later, Pant continued to hammer Ajaz.

The fact that 33 of his 60 runs came off Ajaz – including five fours and two huge sixes – underlines how he targeted the left-arm spinner.

When Pant missed the turn while playing leggie Ish Sodhi on the backfoot and was ruled lbw, the 96-run association off just 114 balls was broken. India’s decision to juggle the batting around order – preferring Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Sarfaraz Khan – didn’t pay much reward.

But Washington Sundar’s cameo – with him making optimum use of batting with the turn – meant India surged ahead despite Gill missing a deserving hundred, nicking Ajaz to Mitchell at slip.

Akash Deep then uprooted Tom Latham’s woodwork with a fuller one that jagged back in before Washington turned one in sharply for Devon Conway, the other opener, to nick to Gill at gully. When Rachin Ravindra’s premeditated swat off Ashwin resulted in him being stumped, New Zealand was in danger at 44 for three, with a lead of 16.

Mitchell and Young then bailed the team out of trouble yet again. Young, especially, looked assured in his footwork and shot-selection against the spin. Just when they were threatening to take the game away from the home team, Mitchell stepped out in Jadeja’s first over and top-edged one that appeared to be sailing over Ashwin at mid-on.

However, Ashwin ran backwards, keeping his eyes on the ball and plunged behind to take a sensational catch, resulting in his teammates going as berserk as the fans in the stands. Despite Phillips’ cameo, the wickets kept tumbling thereafter as Jadeja proved too hot to handle for the Kiwi lower-order.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Rishabh Pant /

Shubman Gill /

Ajaz Patel /

R. Ashwin /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Daryl Mitchell /

Will Young

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: England wins toss, elects to bowl against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE updates, ISL 2024-25: Starting lineups out; Chhetri, Jhingan in action; FCG v BFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 2: National Junior Athletics Championships rescheduled, to be held in Bhubaneswar in December
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: England wins toss, elects to bowl against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hong Kong Sixes: India suffers defeats against UAE, England
    PTI
  5. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan scores century on Day 3 but task cut out for India A against Australia A
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: England wins toss, elects to bowl against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE updates, ISL 2024-25: Starting lineups out; Chhetri, Jhingan in action; FCG v BFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 2: National Junior Athletics Championships rescheduled, to be held in Bhubaneswar in December
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment