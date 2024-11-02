MagazineBuy Print

Hong Kong Sixes: India suffers defeats against UAE, England

Having lost to Pakistan in its opener on Friday, India needed a win against UAE to move to the quarterfinals but fell short by a run.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 14:23 IST , Hong Kong - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India suffered defeats against UAE and England by a run and 15 runs respectively.
India suffered defeats against UAE and England by a run and 15 runs respectively. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India suffered defeats against UAE and England by a run and 15 runs respectively. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India suffered defeats against UAE and England by a run and 15 runs respectively, in the Hong Kong Sixes at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

Having lost to Pakistan in its opener on Friday, India needed a win against UAE to move to the quarterfinals but fell short by a run.

Chasing 131, India required 32 in the final over and all-rounder Stuart Binny (44 off 11 balls) tried his best to take the team over the line.

Binny struck a four on the first ball, the second one was wide and then followed it with four maximums on the trot to bring the equation down to three off one. But he was run out on the final ball while trying for a second run.

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets

Earlier, Robin Uthappa struck 43 off 10 balls. UAE posted 130/5 in 6 overs, courtesy Khalid Shah’s 42 off 10 and Zahoor Khan’s 37 not out off 11.

India then locked horns with England in Bowl Match 2.

Batting first, Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel took on the Indian bowlers. Bopara hit six maximums in an over off Uthappa, who ended up giving away 37 runs in the over.

Both the batters notched up individual half-centuries before retiring as England got to 120/1 in 6 overs.

Bopara then dominated India with his bowling as he picked two wickets in one over which included the dismissal of Uthappa for a golden duck. India could only manage to score 105/3 and lost the game by 15 runs.

