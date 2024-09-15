MagazineBuy Print

Shanto confident of good show against India as Bangladesh arrives in Chennai

The Bangladesh squad landed in Chennai, the venue for the opening Test beginning on September 19, on Sunday afternoon.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 16:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Bangladesh beat Pakistan 2-0 in a Test series away from home last month.
Bangladesh beat Pakistan 2-0 in a Test series away from home last month.
infoIcon

Bangladesh beat Pakistan 2-0 in a Test series away from home last month. | Photo Credit: AFP

A confident Bangladesh team arrived in India on Sunday for two Test matches and three T20Is with visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hoping that its historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan recently would hold the side in good stead against the formidable host in the coming weeks.

The Bangladesh squad landed in Chennai, the venue for the opening Test beginning on September 19, on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s definitely going to be a very challenging series for us,” Shanto was quoted as saying at the pre-departure press briefing at the Dhaka airport.

“After a good series (vs Pakistan) there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity. We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters... Good results are possible if we do our job properly,” the Bangladesh captain added.

While India is on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, the Bangladesh skipper believed that it will all boil down to how it performs during those five days.

READ | Shami: Until I feel 100 per cent fit, I do not want to return no matter what format

“If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us,” Shanto noted.

“We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days.

“The result [could] come in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance for either team to win in the last session,” the skipper said just before boarding the flight to Chennai.

