T20 Blast 2024: Gloucestershire wins first title after easing past holder Somerset

Half centuries from openers Cameron Bancroft and Miles Hammond guided Gloucestershire to its first ever T20 Blast title after a comfortable win over Somerset in Birmingham on Saturday.

David Payne and Matt Taylor were the wreckers in chief for Gloucestershire, picking up three wickets each to restrict the opponent to 124, the lowest score in a final since 2003.

Captain Lewis Gregory was the top-scorer, contributing 53 runs off 37 balls after the top order crumbled within seven overs.

The skipper hit two sixes and three fours in his knock but did not get any support from the other end, with eight batters falling for a single digit score.

With a below-par total to chase, Bancroft and Hammond waded through the initial phase, keeping the team on track for a ten-wicket victory.

Gloucestershire get their hands on the Vitality Blast trophy for the first time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jukMnRiqKL — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) September 14, 2024

Bancroft perished with just 17 runs to get, caught at the deep off Josh Davey. James Bracey fell immediately after for two but Hammond and Oliver Price saw the team across the line with 31 balls to spare.

It was a disappointing outing for Somerset, which was in a confident mood following a thrilling win over Surrey in the County Championship and looking for a second consecutive title.

“We’ve had a tough few years and it’s been a while since we won a trophy, but we have a strong belief in the group.

“We may not have international stars but we’ve got guys that can get it done. To play like that and have two comfortable victories is more than we could ever have imagined,” said Gloucestershire captain Jack Taylor.