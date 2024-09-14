MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan cricket removes daily allowance of women cricketers in national camps

On the contrary, the players of Pakistan men’s team are offered the option of getting two full meals in a day and accommodation and a daily allowance.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 21:41 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File photo: The players, attending the training camp presently in Multan for the home series against South Africa women’s team, feel that the decision was not just as they had assembled from different parts of the country.
File photo: The players, attending the training camp presently in Multan for the home series against South Africa women’s team, feel that the decision was not just as they had assembled from different parts of the country. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File photo: The players, attending the training camp presently in Multan for the home series against South Africa women’s team, feel that the decision was not just as they had assembled from different parts of the country. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to scrap the daily allowances of women players reporting for national camps.

The decision to not give any sort of daily allowances to the players has left many disappointed and upset.

“The players are not being given daily allowances because the board is now providing them accommodation and three full meals during the day,” a PCB official said.

But the players, attending the training camp presently in Multan for the home series against South Africa women’s team, feel that the decision was not just as they had assembled from different parts of the country.

The South African team has already reached Multan and is preparing for the white-ball series from September 17, looked upon as a preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 Cup World Cup 2024 in UAE next month.

On the contrary, the players of Pakistan men’s team are offered the option of getting two full meals in a day and accommodation and a daily allowance.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Cricket Board undertakes 12.8 billion rupees-worth renovation of stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy

A source aware of the developments said that until recently the board used to provide daily allowances to the women players.

The decision to change the policy comes at a time when the board is spending millions on various other projects including five million rupees monthly salaries to five mentors of the teams in the ongoing Champions Cup in Faisalabad.

The board is also spending around 12.8 billion on renovation on three Test venues in the country ahead of the Champions Trophy early next year.

“What difference of a few lakh rupees will make to the board is anybody’s guess, but it has potential to create discontent in women’s cricket,” a former Pakistan player said.

The board official said when the women players go into the series they will get daily allowances.

The women players are also still waiting for the board to announce their central contracts for the fiscal year which has already been delayed by more than a month.

Last year the board gave central contracts to 19 players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Forget what’s going on outside the field,’ says Punjab FC coach Dilmperis to players ahead of Kerala Blasters clash
    Stan Rayan
  2. Pakistan cricket removes daily allowance of women cricketers in national camps
    PTI
  3. ISL 2024-25 result: Vinith scores on debut as Bengaluru FC beats East Bengal 1-0 in its opening fixture
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal highlights, ISL 2024-25: BFC 1-0 EBFC, Vinith scores winning goal on debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City vs Brentford highlights, MCI 2-1 BRE, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland brace guides City to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Pakistan cricket removes daily allowance of women cricketers in national camps
    PTI
  2. Ireland women beat England in an ODI for the first time in 23 years
    AFP
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Free entry for Under-18s, ticket prices start from five dirhams
    PTI
  4. ACC announces inaugural women’s U-19 T20 Asia Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Devine to lead White Ferns; full list of players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Forget what’s going on outside the field,’ says Punjab FC coach Dilmperis to players ahead of Kerala Blasters clash
    Stan Rayan
  2. Pakistan cricket removes daily allowance of women cricketers in national camps
    PTI
  3. ISL 2024-25 result: Vinith scores on debut as Bengaluru FC beats East Bengal 1-0 in its opening fixture
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal highlights, ISL 2024-25: BFC 1-0 EBFC, Vinith scores winning goal on debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City vs Brentford highlights, MCI 2-1 BRE, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland brace guides City to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment