Pakistan Cricket Board undertakes 12.8 billion rupees-worth renovation of stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy

In a briefing given at the Board of Governors meeting in Faisalabad, Naqvi assured that the three venues would be ready in time to host the marquee event.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 15:20 IST , KARACHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left).  
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left).   | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allocated 12.8 billion rupees for the renovation of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi ahead of next year’s ICC Champions Trophy, informed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

In a briefing given at the Board of Governors meeting in Faisalabad, Naqvi assured that the three venues would be ready in time to host the marquee event.

Giving details of the fund distribution, Naqvi said 7.7 billion rupees out of 12.8 billion are being spent on the upgradation of the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

The allocated budget for Gaddafi stadium involves 1,100 million rupees for the construction of a steel-structured pavilion, 3,471 million rupees for a concrete office building, 1,250 million rupees for the steel structure of the enclosure, 189 million rupees for a moat, and 330 million rupees for the replacement of two LED digital screens.

The board is also replacing floodlights with 480 LED lights at Gaddafi Stadium at a cost 523 million rupees, while 375 million rupees have been allocated for the installation of seats, and 93 million rupees for external development works.

The PCB has earmarked 3.5 billion rupees for renovating the National Stadium in Karachi including the new construction.

This includes 1,500 million rupees for the steel structure of the pavilion building, 580 million rupees for renovating the main building and hospitality boxes, 330 million rupees for two new LED digital screens, 490 million rupees for replacing floodlights with 450 LED lights, and 340 million rupees for seat installation.

The construction work at Pindi Stadium is estimated to cost 1.5 billion rupees including 393 million rupees for replacing floodlights with 350 LED lights and 400 million rupees for renovating the main building, hospitality boxes, and restrooms.

Additionally, 330 million rupees have been allocated for replacing two LED digital screens, and 272 million rupees will be spent on new seating installations.

