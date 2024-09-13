Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 3: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

The Indian men’s team will take on Hungary in the third round of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

In the women’s section, India will face Switzerland in the third round after triumphing over Czech Republic 3.5-0.5 in the second round.

The Indian team beat Iceland 4-0 in the second round of the open section.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 3

OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS HUNGARY Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Adam Kozak Board 2: Praggnanandhaa R vs Tamas Banusz Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Peter Prohaszka Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Gabor Papp

WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs SWITZERLAND Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Alexandra Kosteniuk Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Ghazal Hakimifard Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Sofiia Hryzlova Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Mariya Manko

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 2 RESULT OPEN SECTION - India 4-0 Iceland WOMEN’S SECTION - India 3.5-0.5 Czech Republic