Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 3: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

Indian men’s and women’s teams to face Hungary and Switzerland, respectively in the third round of the Chess Olympiad 2024.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 14:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
R Praggnanandhaa (left) in action.
R Praggnanandhaa (left) in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

R Praggnanandhaa (left) in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men’s team will take on Hungary in the third round of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

In the women’s section, India will face Switzerland in the third round after triumphing over Czech Republic 3.5-0.5 in the second round.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

The Indian team beat Iceland 4-0 in the second round of the open section.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 3

OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS HUNGARY
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Adam Kozak
Board 2: Praggnanandhaa R vs Tamas Banusz
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Peter Prohaszka
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Gabor Papp
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs SWITZERLAND
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Alexandra Kosteniuk
Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Ghazal Hakimifard
Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Sofiia Hryzlova
Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Mariya Manko

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 2 RESULT
OPEN SECTION - India 4-0 Iceland
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 3.5-0.5 Czech Republic
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 2
Open section - 1
Women’s - 33

