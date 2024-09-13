The Indian men’s team will take on Hungary in the third round of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.
In the women’s section, India will face Switzerland in the third round after triumphing over Czech Republic 3.5-0.5 in the second round.
The Indian team beat Iceland 4-0 in the second round of the open section.
INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 3
OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS HUNGARY
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs SWITZERLAND
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?
The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.
INDIA ROUND 2 RESULT
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 2
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 22/0 vs India C; India D 170/9 vs India A, Padikkal out for 92
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 3: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
- Funeral for ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson held in Sweden
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Australia FA chief backs embattled coach Arnold
- Investigator supports WADA’s handling of Chinese swimmers doping case
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE