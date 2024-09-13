MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott out for several weeks with injury

Liverpool will be without midfielder Harvey Elliott for several weeks due to a fractured foot, manager Arne Slot said on Friday.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 15:20 IST , LIVERPOOL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool will be without midfielder Harvey Elliott for several weeks due to a fractured foot, manager Arne Slot said on Friday, disappointing news for the club ahead of a gruelling stretch of seven games across three competitions over the next three weeks.

Slot is expecting to have Alexis Mac Allister back on Saturday as Liverpool will look to continue its perfect start to the Premier League when it hosts Nottingham Forest.

“Harvey’s injury is, of course, not a just big disappointment for him but also for us,” Slot told reporters on Friday. “He didn’t play a lot in the first three games but he showed himself really well in pre-season.

READ | Premier League 2024-25: Nearly impossible to stop Haaland, Brentford’s Frank says

“He would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures but that goes to someone else.”

Mac Allister returned to training on Thursday, Slot said, adding: “I’m expecting Macca to be with us (Saturday).”

Liverpool and title holders Manchester City are the league’s only two teams to have won their first three matches, a terrific start at Anfield for Slot, who replaced long-time manager Jurgen Klopp.

The league resumes after an international break, and the Dutchman was optimistic his players will not have lost momentum.

“If you saw them play with their national team then the moment is still there.”

Slot said there was no news on the contracts of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold:

“It’s again the boring answer that you’ll get from me. We don’t talk about contract news here,” Slot said. “It is not disruptive because we work with the team and try to get the best out of them.”

Slot was asked about Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher’s future at the club, following his comments about wanting to be a “number one”.

“I would be really worried if a player came out and said I don’t care about playing first-team football,” the manager said. “It’s normal they want to play and it’s also normal for a club like this to have more than 11 players who want to play.

“It’s a good place to be and he’s shown many times that he’s ready whenever we need him. Who knows if he’ll play for us in the future, but it’s quite clear that Alisson is the number one for this moment.”

Forest has had a decent start to the season too, with one win and a pair of draws. 

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Harvey Elliott

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan Cricket Board undertakes 12.8 billion rupees-worth renovation of stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy
    PTI
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott out for several weeks with injury
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 44/0 vs India C; India A 15/0, leads India D by 122 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 3: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Funeral for ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson held in Sweden
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott out for several weeks with injury
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Nearly impossible to stop Haaland, Brentford’s Frank says
    Reuters
  3. Arteta signs new contract: Arsenal manager agrees on fresh deal until 2027
    AP
  4. Tottenham’s Bentancur charged by FA after offensive comment about South Koreans
    AP
  5. Lyon president and co-owner of Crystal Palace says he has 90% chance of buying Everton
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan Cricket Board undertakes 12.8 billion rupees-worth renovation of stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy
    PTI
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott out for several weeks with injury
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 44/0 vs India C; India A 15/0, leads India D by 122 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 3: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Funeral for ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson held in Sweden
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment