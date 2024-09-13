ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Australia tour of England 2024; match details, squads

England will hope to bounce back from a humbling defeat to Australia in the first T20I when it takes on its rival at Sophie Gardens in Cardiff in the second game of the three-match series.

After restricting Australia to 179, the host was shot out for 151, with Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott breaking the back of England’s run-chase.

With the bat, Matthew Short and Travis Head provided the Aussies with a blistering start, racing to 86 inside the PowerPlay. Spinner Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone then put the skids on the run-scoring in the middle overs by picking four wickets between them.

However, England’s batters failed to fire from the start, with Livingstone’s 37 being the only meaningful contribution with the bat.

ENG vs AUS 2ND T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will the second T20I between England and Australia take place?

The second T20I between England and Australia will be held on Friday, September 13.

Where will the second T20I between England and Australia be held?

The second T20I between England and Australia will be held at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

When will the second T20I between England and Australia start?

The second T20I between England and Australia will begin at 11 PM IST.

When will the toss for the second T20I between England and Australia take place?

The toss for the second T20I between England and Australia will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the second T20I between England and Australia be telecast live in India?

The second T20I between England and Australia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the second T20I between England and Australia be live streamed in India?

The second T20I between England and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.