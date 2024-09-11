ENG vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Australia tour of England 2024; match details, squads

England and Australia will face off in a three-match Twenty20 International series, starting Wednesday at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Australia is coming off a 3-0 T20I series clean sweep of Scotland, while England will be playing its first T20I game since its semifinal defeat to India at the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

In the absence of skipper Jos Buttler, who has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a calf injury, the host will be led by swashbuckling opener Philip Salt. Australia, will be captained by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and the visitor will be without star players Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins.

