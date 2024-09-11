MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Australia tour of England 2024; match details, squads

ENG vs AUS: Here are all the match details and live streaming and telecast info for the first T20I between England and Australia, to be held in Southampton on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 11:34 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The England squad that will face Australia in a three-match T20I series at home.
The England squad that will face Australia in a three-match T20I series at home. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

The England squad that will face Australia in a three-match T20I series at home. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England and Australia will face off in a three-match Twenty20 International series, starting Wednesday at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Australia is coming off a 3-0 T20I series clean sweep of Scotland, while England will be playing its first T20I game since its semifinal defeat to India at the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

ALSO READ | ENG vs AUS, 1st T20I: England names three debutants in playing XI against Australia

In the absence of skipper Jos Buttler, who has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a calf injury, the host will be led by swashbuckling opener Philip Salt. Australia, will be captained by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and the visitor will be without star players Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins.

ENG vs AUS 1ST T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will the first T20I between England and Australia take place?

The first T20I between England and Australia will be held on Wednesday, September 11.

Where will the first T20I between England and Australia be held?

The first T20I between England and Australia will be held at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

When will the first T20I between England and Australia start?

The first T20I between England and Australia will begin at 11 PM IST.

When will the toss for the first T20I between England and Australia take place?

The toss for the first T20I between England and Australia will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the first T20I between England and Australia be telecast live in India?

The first T20I between England and Australia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the first T20I between England and Australia be live streamed in India?

The first T20I between England and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Philip Salt (wk) (c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, Dan Mousley, John Turner, Josh Hull.
AUSTRALIA
Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly.

