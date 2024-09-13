MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Krouma’s late equaliser ends Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City to a 2-2 draw

Thaer Krouma struck a late equaliser as Mumbai City FC held Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 2-2 draw began in the opening match of Indian Super League 2024-25 on Friday.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 21:27 IST , Kolkata

Amitabha Das Sharma
Super-sub Thaer Krouma fetched the equaliser in the last minute of regulation time to ensure a point for Mumbai City FC.
Super-sub Thaer Krouma fetched the equaliser in the last minute of regulation time to ensure a point for Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Super-sub Thaer Krouma fetched the equaliser in the last minute of regulation time to ensure a point for Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) made a spectacular comeback in the second half as it removed the two-goal deficit to hold host Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) 2-2 in the opening match of Indian Super League 2024-25, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

MBSG enjoyed a charmed life in the opening half and came up with the goods while MCFC put up the toil in vain.

The host weathered a barrage of attacks as MCFC looked for an early break, mounting relentless offensives in the first five minutes. The visitor got the ball in the net in the fourth minute just to see the goal scorer, Bipin Singh, ruled offside.

A counterattack five minutes later by MBSG found the breakthrough as MCFC’s defence faltered, failing to check Liston Colaco’s inward run and ending up conceding as its defender Tiri scored an own goal.

Colaco’s sharp cross saw the MCFC goalkeeper, Phurba Lachenpa, managing to parry it partially, just to see the ball finding its way into the net after rebounding off Tiri.

This proved to dampen MCFC’s spirits and MBSG continued to find the attack route with more regularity.

The Mariners doubled the lead in the 28th minute off Alberto Rodriguez when Greg Stewart nodded down a cross from Asish Rai to set up the Spaniard.

The script was completely altered after a change of ends.

MBSG’s defensive problems came to the fore as MCFC stepped on the gas after the hour mark realising that the opposition’s legs were tiring.

Tiri redeemed his first-half error in the 70th minute when he moved up the field during a corner and won a tackle against MBSG captain Subhasish Bose.

And then, in a melee in the penalty box, he followed his run with a grounder into the net.

Mohun Bagan coach Jose Molina brought in a host of changes, including defensive bulwark Alberto but the plan did not work out for the host as substitute Thaer Krouma fetched the equaliser in the last minute of regulation time to ensure a point for Mumbai City FC.

This brought back memories of the Durand Cup final, played barely two weeks ago where Mohun Bagan conceded a two-goal advantage in the opening half and eventually lost the match against NorthEast United FC on penalties.

MBSG vs MCFC Score
Mohun Bagan SG 2 (Tiri 9’-OG, Alberto Rodriguez 28’) drew with Mumbai City FC 2 (Tiri 70’, Thaer Krouma 90’).

