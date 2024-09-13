Anwar Ali transfer saga: Delhi High Court asks AIFF Player Status Committee to withdraw order

With the Delhi High Court issuing a stay order for the decision of the All India Football Federation’s Player Status Committee (PSC) on Friday regarding Anwar Ali’s transfer, the defender would have heaved a sigh of relief. At least for now.

The PSC, having found Anwar guilty of unilaterally breaching his four-year loan contract with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, had on September 10 banned the player for four months while slapping a fine of nearly ₹12.90 crores on the 24-year-old footballer.

The two clubs Anwar is currently associated with, Delhi FC (previous parent club) and East Bengal (present club), were also given two-window bans.

The High Court, hearing the case under Justice Sanjeev Narula, questioned the AIFF’s lawyer about the lack of reasons behind the ruling, following which the counsel said that the order would be withdrawn.

“I am instructed to state that ... AIFF Players Status Committee will withdraw its order dated September 10. The committee will hear parties afresh tomorrow, on September 14,” the counsel said. The hearing is scheduled at 4 pm IST.

“After hearing the matter, (committee) will pass a detailed order. In the meantime, status quo ante will prevail.”

As for Anwar, he remains unavailable for selection for East Bengal in its Indian Super League opener against Bengaluru FC, as his fate might be decided only hours before kick-off (scheduled at 7:30 pm IST) or even after that.

“We had asked for reasons detailing why the order was given and why we were sanctioned. And it has not been given and it has been one-and-half months now,” Ranjit Bajaj, the owner of Delhi FC, told Sportstar.

The conditions on Anwar’s transfer presently remain as it had been before Tuesday’s ruling. He is still looking to complete his move from Delhi FC to East Bengal after a unilateral termination of his loan at Mohun Bagan.

East Bengal’s head coach Carles Cuadrat also maintained that Anwar was not in his plans for the opener.

“I have spoken to the player, and he’s going to be very important for us. We have to understand that he’s not going to play tomorrow, so we have to plan with the rest of the players. He’s training very well,” Cuadrat said.

“We know he is going to be an important player for the club, but we understand the situation that is not in our hands,” Cuadrat added.