Anwar Ali likely to play for East Bengal only after September 17 as AIFF PSC continues deliberation on transfer

The AIFF’s Player Status Committee, on September 10, had banned Anwar for four months, imposing a fine of 12.90 crores and a two-window ban for East Bengal and Delhi FC.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 19:44 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
East Bengal has Anwar listed as its player in the AIFF Centralised Registration System and announced him as part of the ISL squad, before their opening match.
East Bengal has Anwar listed as its player in the AIFF Centralised Registration System and announced him as part of the ISL squad, before their opening match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
East Bengal has Anwar listed as its player in the AIFF Centralised Registration System and announced him as part of the ISL squad, before their opening match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Player Status Committee (PSC) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to decide on the Anwar Ali transfer.

The Delhi High Court, on September 13, had quashed the earlier order of PSC, directing it to start proceedings ‘afresh.’

The PSC, on September 10, had banned Anwar for four months, imposing a fine of 12.90 crores and a two-window ban for East Bengal and Delhi FC.

A decision on the move is now expected to come out on September 17.

Anwar, after unilaterally terminating his four-year loan at Mohun Bagan Super Giant, had signed a five-year deal with East Bengal in July, on a permanent transfer from Delhi FC – one that was found wrong and thus penalised by the PSC.

ALSO READ | Why is Anwar Ali not playing for East Bengal against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?

The PSC is expected to decide on the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Anwar from Mohun Bagan under AIFF’s supervision, while the decision on the fine and the bans might come later.

As a result, Anwar remains out of contention for East Bengal for the opener against Bengaluru today but his appearance in the next match, against Kerala Blasters on September 22, will depend entirely on the interim decision by the PSC.

Meanwhile, East Bengal has Anwar listed as its player in the AIFF Centralised Registration System and announced him as part of the ISL squad, before their opening match.

Anwar, who last took the field at the Intercontinental Cup against Syria, has not played club football since the Indian Super League Cup final against Mumbai City, where he had started as a Mohun Bagan defender in their 1-3 loss on May 4.

