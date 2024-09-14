ISL 2024/25: Will Anwar Ali play debut for East Bengal against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?

Anwar Ali made a controversial move from Mohun Bagan Super Giant to East Bengal FC this season and although EBFC has unveiled him as their player, he will not be in the squad for the side’s ISL opener.

Anwar Ali has been suspended by the AIFF’s Players’ Status Committee for wrongful contract termination with Mohun Bagan SG.

East Bengal’s head coach Carles Cuadrat also maintained that Anwar was not in his plans for the opener.

“I have spoken to the player, and he’s going to be very important for us. We have to understand that he’s not going to play tomorrow, so we have to plan with the rest of the players. He’s training very well,” Cuadrat said.

“We know he is going to be an important player for the club, but we understand the situation that is not in our hands,” Cuadrat added.

