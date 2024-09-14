MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024/25: Will Anwar Ali play debut for East Bengal against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?

Anwar Ali has been suspended by the AIFF’s Players’ Status Committee for wrongful contract termination with Mohun Bagan SG.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 09:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anwar Ali is still not allowed to play for East Bengal FC.
Anwar Ali is still not allowed to play for East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Anwar Ali is still not allowed to play for East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Anwar Ali made a controversial move from Mohun Bagan Super Giant to East Bengal FC this season and although EBFC has unveiled him as their player, he will not be in the squad for the side’s ISL opener.

Anwar Ali has been suspended by the AIFF’s Players’ Status Committee for wrongful contract termination with Mohun Bagan SG.

East Bengal’s head coach Carles Cuadrat also maintained that Anwar was not in his plans for the opener.

“I have spoken to the player, and he’s going to be very important for us. We have to understand that he’s not going to play tomorrow, so we have to plan with the rest of the players. He’s training very well,” Cuadrat said.

“We know he is going to be an important player for the club, but we understand the situation that is not in our hands,” Cuadrat added.

CLICK HERE TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE ANWAR ALI TRANSFER SAGA

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

