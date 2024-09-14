MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC v EBFC, Starting lineups in

BFC vs EBFC live: Catch the live score and match updates from the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Benglauru FC and East Bengal being played at the Shree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

Updated : Sep 14, 2024 19:26 IST

Team Sportstar
Kolkata, West Bengal, Crespo jersey no 21 scores the 2nd goal for EBFC against Downtown Heroes. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI
Kolkata, West Bengal, Crespo jersey no 21 scores the 2nd goal for EBFC against Downtown Heroes. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
lightbox-info

Kolkata, West Bengal, Crespo jersey no 21 scores the 2nd goal for EBFC against Downtown Heroes. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between between Benglauru FC and East Bengal being played at the Shree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

  • September 14, 2024 19:17
    When and where to watch?

    Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch BFC vs EBFC; Preview; Head-to-head

    After a disastrous 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to start the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a clean slate against East Bengal here on Saturday.

  • September 14, 2024 19:10
    What to expect in this high-voltage clash?
  • September 14, 2024 19:02
    East Bengal announces starting lineup!!
  • September 14, 2024 18:38
    Chhetri is set to start for Bengaluru FC!
  • September 14, 2024 18:09
    Predicted lineups

    Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera; Shivaldo Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

    East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Provat Lakra, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Mark Zothanpuia; Jeakson Singh, Saul Crespo; Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar Sekar; Dimitrios Diamantakos

  • September 14, 2024 17:59
    Match Preview:

    ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru aims for positive start at home, East Bengal looks to stamp early authority

    In the previous edition, BFC suffered its worst-ever ISL performance, with 22 points from the same number of matches and the Blues did not win a single away fixture.

Bengaluru FC /

East Bengal FC /

ISL /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

