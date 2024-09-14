- September 14, 2024 19:17When and where to watch?
- September 14, 2024 19:10What to expect in this high-voltage clash?
- September 14, 2024 19:02East Bengal announces starting lineup!!
- September 14, 2024 18:38Chhetri is set to start for Bengaluru FC!
- September 14, 2024 18:09Predicted lineups
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera; Shivaldo Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Jorge Pereyra Diaz
East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Provat Lakra, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Mark Zothanpuia; Jeakson Singh, Saul Crespo; Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar Sekar; Dimitrios Diamantakos
- September 14, 2024 17:59Match Preview:
Latest on Sportstar
- Buchi Babu-winning coach Abhijit lauds his Hyderabad team for playing as a unit and ending title drought
- LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC v EBFC, Starting lineups in
- Premier League result: Man United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run
- Indian sports wrap, September 14: Shubhankar ties course record in Irish Open, enters top 15
- Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: Lineups, MCI vs BRE, match updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE