Christine Sinclair shines in retirement match as Thorns secure playoff spot

Sinclair, playing in her final season, scored in the 16th minute in front of 23,212 fans at Providence Park.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 17:37 IST , PORTLAND, Ore.

AP
Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair (12) waves to fans on a substitution during the second half against Angel City FC.
Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair (12) waves to fans on a substitution during the second half against Angel City FC. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair (12) waves to fans on a substitution during the second half against Angel City FC. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Christine Sinclair scored in her celebratory retirement match, and the Portland Thorns clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 victory over Angel City on Friday night.

Sinclair, playing in her final season, scored in the 16th minute in front of 23,212 fans at Providence Park. Sophia Smith and Morgan Weaver also scored for Portland in its last regular-season match.

Sinclair’s club career was extended with the victory, but Portland won’t know its opening-round opponent until this weekend’s final games are wrapped up.

The 41-year-old Sinclair, who retired from the Canadian national team last year as international soccer’s most prolific scorer (190 goals), helped the Thorns win the inaugural NWSL championship in 2013 and titles in 2017 and 2022.

She is among just three active players in the NWSL who have played for the same team since the league launched in 2013. The others are Jess Fishlock and Lu Barnes of the Seattle Reign.

Sinclair has scored a club-record 66 regular-season goals, ranking third in league history. Friday night’s game was her 200th appearance for Portland.

After Sinclair’s goal, Smith added her 12th of the season in the 26th minute, and Weaver scored in first-half stoppage time.

Sinclair was subbed out in the 83rd minute to a lengthy ovation and toasted in a post-game ceremony.

“Some of the best moments of my life have been on this pitch. So just a massive thank you,” she said to the crowd.

She finished her international career last year as the world’s top goal scorer among women and men with 190 goals. Sinclair won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

She’s also among just five players to appear in six Women’s World Cups, and one of three to score in five.

A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Sinclair won NCAA championships with the University of Portland in 2002 and 2005.

Esther González scored two goals in visiting Gotham’s 4-1 win over the Utah Royals.

Yazmeen Ryan scored in the 16th minute for Gotham, which has already clinched a playoff spot. Mandy Freeman added her first NWSL goal some two minutes later.

Hannah Betfort’s goal for Utah in the 74th made it 2-1 before Esther got two goals to close it out.

Utah was already eliminated from the playoffs.

