IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Assistant coach Nayar calls for patience with Rohit and Virat amidst spin concerns

India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes that at times even the greatest players go through such a torrid phase and it’s important to be a bit more patient.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 15:10 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes that at times even the greatest players go through such a torrid phase and it's important to be a bit more patient.
| Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Questions have been raised over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s adaptability against spin bowling ever since India’s series defeat against New Zealand in Pune last week.

As the team comes to terms with its first-ever home series defeat after 12 long years and prepares for the final Test at the Wankhede Stadium, beginning on Friday, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes that at times even the greatest players go through such a torrid phase and it’s important to be a bit more patient.

“I have seen nothing but love for them (Rohit and Virat) all over,” Nayar said with a smile on Wednesday.

“At times, when a top player, when someone who has been through the journey goes through a lull, a lot of times it is about giving them their space and trusting that they will come back, and they will put in the work,” he said, adding: “Everyone works really hard, everyone wants to do well, whether you are Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma or even someone as young as Shubman Gill…”

READ | IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: New Zealand coach Stead hopes for another late charge to reach second WTC Final

After being bundled out for just 46 in the first innings of the series-opener in Bengaluru, India’s batting was once again exposed as it collapsed in both the innings on a rank-turner in Pune last week, suffering a 113-run defeat. While captain Rohit scored just eight runs, Virat’s tally was of 18 runs in two innings and he was dismissed by Mitchell Santner on both occasions.

However, Nayar believes things will change with time. “The effort is there, the approach is great, and I feel they are putting in the hard yards. Sometimes you have to be a little patient even with the greatest of players, and they can have tough times,” he said.

“I am pretty sure sooner rather than later, we will have more to praise about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and everyone else as well. Just a bit of patience (is what we need)…”

Keeping in mind the fact that the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, too, would have significant turns, the team management summoned 35 net bowlers, comprising a variety of spinners, for the team’s full-fledged session. However, Nayar did not reveal much about the surface. “I wish we could curate pitches, but we don’t. The curators do, and whatever we are provided with, we go on and play, whether that be a pitch that seems or turns. As cricketers and as a team, we try to play what we are provided with. We don’t try to get conditions according to what we want,” he said.

While several reports claimed that fast bowler Harshit Rana has been added to the squad ahead of the final Test, Nayar rubbished such claims. “There has been no addition,” he said.

