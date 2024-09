Lionel Messi set to return after two-month injury lay-off, confirms Inter Miami coach Martino

Lionel Messi is set to return to action with his club Inter Miami on Saturday after spending over two months out with an ankle injury, Miami coach Gerardo Martino said on Friday.

“Yes, he is fine,” Martino said before training Friday. “He trained (Thursday) [and] he is in the plans for the game. After training, we will figure out the strategy for him, but he is available,” added the Argentine.

Inter Miami, which leads the Eastern Conference and is top of the overall standings, hosts the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Messi injured his right ankle during the final of the Copa America on July 14 when he helped Argentina to victory over Colombia.

He has missed eight MLS games for his club and this month’s World Cup qualifiers for his country.

“To get back the best player in the world to our team, which was already on a good run, we are all very happy with this situation,” said Martino.