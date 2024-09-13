MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Korea’s Suwon FC terminates Son Jun-ho’s contract after China match-fixing charges

Son has denied the accusations made by Chinese authorities who announced on Tuesday that the South Korea international was among 38 players banned.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 16:32 IST , SEOUL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Son, who had been playing for the Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan FC, said he had given a false confession under duress to be freed from nearly 10 months of detention in harsh conditions.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Son, who had been playing for the Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan FC, said he had given a false confession under duress to be freed from nearly 10 months of detention in harsh conditions. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Son, who had been playing for the Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan FC, said he had given a false confession under duress to be freed from nearly 10 months of detention in harsh conditions. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Korea’s Suwon FC has terminated midfielder Son Ju-ho’s contract by mutual agreement after he was handed a lifetime ban by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) for his alleged involvement in match-fixing and bribery, the club said on Friday.

Son has denied the accusations made by Chinese authorities who announced on Tuesday that the South Korea international was among 38 players banned.

The 32-year-old, who had been playing for the Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan FC, said he had given a false confession under duress to be freed from nearly 10 months of detention in harsh conditions.

“With the idea that we can no longer leave our fans who have been supporting the players and the team all year in confusion, the club has accepted a request by Son to terminate his contract that he made out of consideration for his teammates and fans,” the club said in a statement.

Neither Son nor his agent could be immediately reached for comment.

He had said he hoped to continue his career with the Korea Football Association and signed for Suwon FC after he returned from China in March.

But his prospects became uncertain after South Korean media reported on Thursday that the CFA had referred his case to football’s global governing body FIFA, which was expected to review it for possible disciplinary action.

Related Topics

Chinese Football Association /

Chinese Super League /

Son Jun-ho /

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea’s Suwon FC terminates Son Jun-ho’s contract after China match-fixing charges
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 86/0 vs India C; India A 88/0, leads India D by 195 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2024: Preview; Start list; When, where to watch men’s javelin throw event?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: USA beats Slovakia, advances to next round
    AP
  5. Premier League: Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. South Korea’s Suwon FC terminates Son Jun-ho’s contract after China match-fixing charges
    Reuters
  2. Germany defender Marina Hegering retires from national team after Olympic bronze
    AP
  3. Funeral for ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson held in Sweden
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Australia FA chief backs embattled coach Arnold
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Asian confederation to launch standalone preliminaries ahead of 2031 edition
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea’s Suwon FC terminates Son Jun-ho’s contract after China match-fixing charges
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 86/0 vs India C; India A 88/0, leads India D by 195 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2024: Preview; Start list; When, where to watch men’s javelin throw event?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: USA beats Slovakia, advances to next round
    AP
  5. Premier League: Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment