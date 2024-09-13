MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup Finals 2024: USA beats Slovakia, advances to next round

The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both its singles matches against Slovakia on Friday, a result that also sends unbeaten Germany through from the same group.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 16:08 IST , ZHUHAI, China

Mackenzie McDonald of the US celebrates winning his match against Slovakia’s Lukas Klein.
Mackenzie McDonald of the US celebrates winning his match against Slovakia's Lukas Klein. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Mackenzie McDonald of the US celebrates winning his match against Slovakia’s Lukas Klein. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both its singles matches against Slovakia on Friday, a result that also sends unbeaten Germany through from the same group.

Mackenzie McDonald converted four of his six break points in a 6-4, 6-3 win against Lukas Klein and Davis Cup debutant Brandon Nakashima had eight aces in a 6-3, 6-3 win against Jozef Kovalik.

The matches were played on an indoor hard court in Zhuhai, China, and the 2-0 score meant a doubles was not required to decide the Group C meeting.

READ | Laver Cup 2024: Grigor Dimitrov named replacement after Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal

Later on Friday, a win for Spain in Valencia against France in Group B and for Britain in Manchester against Argentina in Group D would put both nations into the quarterfinals. A Spanish victory would also send the Australians through.

Also, Italy faced Belgium in Bologna with the winner moving into a strong position to qualify from Group A.

Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group advance.

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
