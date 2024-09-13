The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both its singles matches against Slovakia on Friday, a result that also sends unbeaten Germany through from the same group.
Mackenzie McDonald converted four of his six break points in a 6-4, 6-3 win against Lukas Klein and Davis Cup debutant Brandon Nakashima had eight aces in a 6-3, 6-3 win against Jozef Kovalik.
The matches were played on an indoor hard court in Zhuhai, China, and the 2-0 score meant a doubles was not required to decide the Group C meeting.
READ | Laver Cup 2024: Grigor Dimitrov named replacement after Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal
Later on Friday, a win for Spain in Valencia against France in Group B and for Britain in Manchester against Argentina in Group D would put both nations into the quarterfinals. A Spanish victory would also send the Australians through.
Also, Italy faced Belgium in Bologna with the winner moving into a strong position to qualify from Group A.
Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group advance.
Latest on Sportstar
- Davis Cup Finals 2024: USA beats Slovakia, advances to next round
- South Korea’s Suwon FC terminates Son Jun-ho’s contract after China match-fixing charges
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 86/0 vs India C; India A 88/0, leads India D by 195 runs
- Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2024: Preview; Start list; When, where to watch men’s javelin throw event?
- Premier League: Leicester’s transfer business affected by spending rule breach case, manager Cooper says
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE